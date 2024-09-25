DOM JOLY: THE CONSPIRACY TOUR Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary comedian, travel writer and columnist Dom Joly, best known for his multi-award winning, global-smash-hit prankster TV series Trigger Happy TV, brings his latest show Dom Joly: The Conspiracy Tour to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Based on his latest book The Conspiracy Tourist – Travels Through A Strange World, the show will be at the SJT on Friday 25 October.

Conspiracy theories used to be fun but now they’ve gone mainstream and infected the body politic. Dom Joly: The Conspiracy Tour will provide a hilarious, fascinating, and slightly anarchic guide to the wacky world of conspiracies.

Having travelled the globe looking into some of the strangest and weirdest conspiracy theories in existence for his new book, Dom is now ready to tell us what he thinks. However, he won’t be alone. In the spirit of balance, Dom has invited infamous conspiracy theorist Dr Julian Northcote along to defend the alternative view.

During the shows Joly and Dr Northcote will address some of the questions that have been troubling many of us for years:

Is the earth flat?

Does Finland exist?

Did JFK commit suicide?

Is Bill Gates really interested in the contents of your tiny mind?

Is Denver Airport? the weirdest conspiracy out there

Are UFOs piloted by lizards?

Do cows kill 15,000 UK ramblers a year?

WARNING: Due to the extremely controversial views that will be aired in the show, security will be at an optimum and angry demonstrations are very likely – or is that just another conspiracy theory?!

Best known for his multi-award winning, global-smash-hit comedy series Trigger Happy TV, Dom Joly’sother comedy TV credits include This is Dom Joly, World Shut Your Mouth and Fool Britannia.

He also makes TV travel shows including Dom Joly’s Happy Hour and Dom Joly’s Excellent Adventure in which he respectively travelled the world drinking too much and went on a mammoth road trip through Lebanon and Syria. His most recent travel series, How Beer Changed the World, sold to 59 countries.

Dom is an award-winning travel writer and has visited over 100 countries. His books include The Dark Tourist, Scary Monsters and Super Creeps, The Downhill Hiking Club: A Short Walk Across the Lebanon and Such Miserable Weather: An English Staycation.

Dom has appeared on shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, The Island with Bear Grylls, Splash!, Pilgrimage and Celebrity Hunted.

He has directed, produced, and starred in innumerable adverts and podcasts including an Audible Original American travel series and Earworm, his chart-topping prank phone call podcast. Dom has made pop videos for blur, Ian Brown, Betty Boo, Peter Hook and Deco.

He is a columnist for Cotswold Life and has written extensively for major newspapers including The Sunday Times, Metro, The i and The Mail On Sunday. He is an ambassador for Save the Children.

Born in 1960 in Wootton Bassett, Dr Julian Northcote was schooled at Charterhouse and attended the prestigious Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester before briefly working as a foreign correspondent in the Middle East. Due to certain events beyond his control and still sub-judice, he returned to Gloucestershire and worked for a long time as a journalist for the Gloucester Echo where he specialised in local politics. He is an amateur historian who has written extensively on the history of the bench.

Northcote first came to public attention as the author of the book Cows, Britain’s Secret Killers in which he exposed the hitherto unknown number of civilians killed by cows every year (“Informative and surprising” Malmesbury Gazette).

In the book he discovered that 312 people had been killed by cows in Britain in the last 15 years. Dogs had only killed 22 in the same period. Why was there no outcry over this? Julian suspected Big Farmer.

He became increasingly interested in what else the government was hiding from the population. He had a particular mistrust of the vegan lobby and felt that there were dark forces at play. In 2012 he staged a one-man protest outside Cirencester Waitrose for three weeks, claiming that avocados were the ‘devil's eggs’.

He is also famous for breaking the story, now promoted by Bird Truthers everywhere, that pigeons have batteries and secretly record everything on behalf of a shadowy global organisation.

For years he has been an outlier, ridiculed for his beliefs that Real Ale has an ingredient that makes people liberal and that soap operas contain subliminal messages from lizards.

For a long time, Julian believed that social media was controlling his thoughts and that many of his followers were government plants, so he deleted his social media presence.

Now, however, with conspiracy theories becoming more and more popular, his pioneering work is gaining massive traction in the States and he is being increasingly hailed as the ‘godfather’ of the ‘alternative facts’ movement.

He is back online.

Julian lives in Gloucester with his wife Wendy and is currently writing a book on how Ringo Starr might have been a Soviet spy.

Comments