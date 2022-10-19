DNA Comes to the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich in February 2023

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have announced that they will staging a new revival production of Dennis Kelly's acclaimed play DNA, which will run at the venue from 2-9 February 2023.

The modern-day comedy with bite will be directed by the theatre's Chief Executive Douglas Rintoul and, after an extensive call-out and audition process aimed at performers living in Suffolk and East Anglia, will showcase a cast made up of the most exciting emerging talent from the region. The production marks the beginning of a new phase of talent development for New Wolsey Theatre.

A group of teenagers do something bad, something they can't undo. Panicking, they concoct an elaborate cover-up, unleashing a series of events that twist and turn their young lives into a terrifying game of survival, putting not only their friendship, but their morality to the test.

Alongside the production the theatre has also announced an extensive range of masterclasses and workshops with Rintoul and the cast of the play for schools that will help students and teachers gain an insight into the production, that will support learning and a deeper understanding of the text.

Douglas Rintoul said of today's announcement, "As my first gig directing at NWT, I wanted to make something about young people, performed by young people and for young people. It comes from a desire to engage new audiences and to give emerging talent in the region the opportunity to have a professional job in their home theatre. I want young people to see their peers working in the profession. We're also really excited to be putting together an extensive wrap around programme dreamt up by our Creative Communities team that will give schools and students studying the text a 360° insight into what it means to make a production of this brilliant text. We're putting learning and development centre stage of our producing programme."

Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the production go on sale to Directors Circle members on 29th October with general sale from 5th November. Teachers can request more information on school offerings as well as register interest via Rebecca Hall - rhall@wolseytheatre.co.uk - or by calling 01473 295930 or heading to the theatre's website at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk.