DINOSAUR ADVENTURE LIVE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2022
The tour kicks off on 5 March at Swan Theatre in Worcester.
RED Entertainment has announced a brand-new show for 2022 - Dinosaur Adventure Live.
This awe-inspiring, thrilling family adventure plans to captivate both the young and young at heart. Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs.
Dinosaur Adventure Live allows you to journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like Dinosaurs. This brand-new ROAR-some adventure will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the Earth.
Feel the thrill of meeting real-life-like Dinosaurs and hearing the terrifying roar of a T-Rex. Learn about their history and even feed them but be careful - you might end up on the menu!
Dinosaur Adventure Live, a show that has been 65 million years in the making... Are you ready for the adventure?
Tour Dates:
Friday 05 - Saturday 06 March 2022 - Swan Theatre, Worcester
Saturday 26 March 2022 - Harlequin Theatre, Redhill
Sunday 03 April 2022 - Regent, Ipswich
Monday 04 April 2022 - Beck Theatre, Hayes
Tuesday 05 April 2022 - The Woodville, Gravesend
Wednesday 06 April 2022 - Camberley Theatre, Camberley
Thursday 07 April 2022 - Corn Exchange Hall, Stamford
Sunday 10 April 2022 - Grand, Lancaster
Monday 11 April 2022 - Playhouse, Whitley Bay
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - Walsall Arena and Arts Centre, Walsall
Thursday 14 April 2022 - Albany Theatre, Coventry
Saturday 16 April 2022 - Grove Theatre, Dunstable
Sunday 17 April 2022 - Pavilion Theatre, Weymouth
Monday 18 April 2022 - Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedford
Tuesday 19 - Wednesday 20 April 2022 - Royal Spa Centre, Leamington
Thursday 21 April 2022 - Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Friday 22 April - Sunday 24 April 2022 - Middleton Arena, Middleton
Saturday 28 May 2022 - The Muni Theatre, Colne
Sunday 29 May 2022 - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Monday 30 May 2022 - Tuesday 31 May 2022 - Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham
Wednesday 01 June 2022 - Watersmeet, Rickmansworth
Thursday 02 June 2022 - Landmark Theatre, Ilfracombe
Thursday 04 August 2022 - Aberdeen Arts Centre, Aberdeen
Friday 05 August 2022 - Empire, Consett
Saturday 06 August 2022 - The Forum, Northallerton
Sunday 07 August 2022 - Albert Halls, Bolton
Monday 08 August 2022 - Northwich Memorial Court, Northwich
Tuesday 09 August 2022 - Ellesmere Port Civic Hall, Ellesmere Port
Saturday 13 - Sunday 14 August 2022 - South Mill Arts, Bishop's Stortford
Tuesday 16 - Wednesday 17 August 2022 - Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
Thursday 18 August 2022 - Pavilion Theatre, Exmouth
Friday 19 August 2022 - Babbacombe Theatre, Babbacombe
Saturday 20 - Sunday 21 August 2022 - Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
Tuesday 23 - Wednesday 24 August 2022 - Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury
Thursday 25 - Friday 26 August 2022 - The Stiwt, Wrexham
Saturday 27 August 2022 - The Brindley Theatre, Runcorn
Sunday 28 August 2022 - Prince Of Wales Centre, Cannock
Monday 29 August 2022 - Garrick Playhouse, Altrincham
Saturday 22 October 2022 - The Central, Chatham
Monday 24 October 2022 - Dorking Halls, Dorking
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - Lighthouse, Kettering
Wednesday 26 October 2022 - Cresset, Peterborough
Thursday 27 October 2022 - Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
Saturday 29 October 2022 - Forum Theatre, Billingham
Sunday 30 October 2022 - Towngate Theatre, Basildon