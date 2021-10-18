DINOSAUR ADVENTURE LIVE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2022

RED Entertainment has announced a brand-new show for 2022 - Dinosaur Adventure Live.

This awe-inspiring, thrilling family adventure plans to captivate both the young and young at heart. Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs.

Dinosaur Adventure Live allows you to journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like Dinosaurs. This brand-new ROAR-some adventure will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the Earth.

Feel the thrill of meeting real-life-like Dinosaurs and hearing the terrifying roar of a T-Rex. Learn about their history and even feed them but be careful - you might end up on the menu!

Dinosaur Adventure Live, a show that has been 65 million years in the making... Are you ready for the adventure?

Tour Dates:

Friday 05 - Saturday 06 March 2022 - Swan Theatre, Worcester

Saturday 26 March 2022 - Harlequin Theatre, Redhill

Sunday 03 April 2022 - Regent, Ipswich

Monday 04 April 2022 - Beck Theatre, Hayes

Tuesday 05 April 2022 - The Woodville, Gravesend

Wednesday 06 April 2022 - Camberley Theatre, Camberley

Thursday 07 April 2022 - Corn Exchange Hall, Stamford

Sunday 10 April 2022 - Grand, Lancaster

Monday 11 April 2022 - Playhouse, Whitley Bay

Wednesday 13 April 2022 - Walsall Arena and Arts Centre, Walsall

Thursday 14 April 2022 - Albany Theatre, Coventry

Saturday 16 April 2022 - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Sunday 17 April 2022 - Pavilion Theatre, Weymouth

Monday 18 April 2022 - Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedford

Tuesday 19 - Wednesday 20 April 2022 - Royal Spa Centre, Leamington

Thursday 21 April 2022 - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Friday 22 April - Sunday 24 April 2022 - Middleton Arena, Middleton

Saturday 28 May 2022 - The Muni Theatre, Colne

Sunday 29 May 2022 - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Monday 30 May 2022 - Tuesday 31 May 2022 - Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham

Wednesday 01 June 2022 - Watersmeet, Rickmansworth

Thursday 02 June 2022 - Landmark Theatre, Ilfracombe

Thursday 04 August 2022 - Aberdeen Arts Centre, Aberdeen

Friday 05 August 2022 - Empire, Consett

Saturday 06 August 2022 - The Forum, Northallerton

Sunday 07 August 2022 - Albert Halls, Bolton

Monday 08 August 2022 - Northwich Memorial Court, Northwich

Tuesday 09 August 2022 - Ellesmere Port Civic Hall, Ellesmere Port

Saturday 13 - Sunday 14 August 2022 - South Mill Arts, Bishop's Stortford

Tuesday 16 - Wednesday 17 August 2022 - Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

Thursday 18 August 2022 - Pavilion Theatre, Exmouth

Friday 19 August 2022 - Babbacombe Theatre, Babbacombe

Saturday 20 - Sunday 21 August 2022 - Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Tuesday 23 - Wednesday 24 August 2022 - Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury

Thursday 25 - Friday 26 August 2022 - The Stiwt, Wrexham

Saturday 27 August 2022 - The Brindley Theatre, Runcorn

Sunday 28 August 2022 - Prince Of Wales Centre, Cannock

Monday 29 August 2022 - Garrick Playhouse, Altrincham

Saturday 22 October 2022 - The Central, Chatham

Monday 24 October 2022 - Dorking Halls, Dorking

Tuesday 25 October 2022 - Lighthouse, Kettering

Wednesday 26 October 2022 - Cresset, Peterborough

Thursday 27 October 2022 - Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

Saturday 29 October 2022 - Forum Theatre, Billingham

Sunday 30 October 2022 - Towngate Theatre, Basildon