DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Returns to London in April

The People’s Princess is returning to the capital. Fresh from a sold-out run of their viral hit Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Awkward Productions will continue to take London by storm with Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story playing at the new Kings Head Theatre from 17th April to 5th May 2024.

After a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, a UK tour and a big night out at The Clapham Grand in 2023, the most unhinged piece of theatre in existence (Broadway Baby) makes its triumphant return to London. Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story uniquely combines drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and queer joy for an unforgettable, untrue experience.

A cult-hit with audiences for its unique audience participation and staggeringly camp portrayal of the royals, the show highlights Diana’s ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues and allows her to finally speak her (un)truth and break free from the monarchy. Told by Diana from heaven, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story foregrounds this iconic royal as the powerful, independent woman she wasn’t meant to be.

Awkward Productions comment, This is our first run in London since the show opened - and the journey we've been on since has been nothing short of Diconic. We're beyond thrilled that queer icon Diana will be at London's home of queer performance, King's Head Theatre, to meet, outrage and inspire her audiences - or should I say her Di-hards?



