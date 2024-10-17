Creative Connections Symposium Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A one-day symposium for creative people, featuring industry speakers, practical workshops, taster sessions and accessible networking, will take place at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Produced by community producing company ARCADE and the SJT, Creative Connections promises to be a day of connection, inspiration and learning in a relaxed and inclusive environment.

The event is aimed at creative people at any point in their career, whether a hobbyist wanting to start selling their work, a new graduate, a part-time professional or an established artist. It will also appeal to those in creative roles in the arts sector.

It will feature guest speakers from across the industry as well as practical workshops and taster sessions designed to help participants set up, be inspired, grow or refresh their freelance career.

Speakers will include Jess Thom (Touretteshero); Toni-Dee Paul (Associate Director, Selina Thompson Ltd); Danielle Daglan (Head of Culture, North Yorkshire Council); Sophie Drury Bradey, Rach Drew and Christine Rostron (ARCADE); Chiedu Oraka; Stewart Baxter; Ysabelle Wombwell; Kristina Jones (Beckview Studios); Jason Wilsher-Mills; Victoria Bisset (Crescent Arts); Sarah Penney (Middle Child); Lydia Marchant; Paul Robinson, Alice Kynman, Amy Fisher and Jack Heaton (SJT); Anna Bean; Stella Munthali; Vanessa Nolan; Matt Harper-Hardcastle (Next Door But One); Elizabeth Boag; Rebecca Norris; Hayley Clark (East Riding Libraries); Lee Taylor (Scarborough Library), and Jayne Shipley (Scarborough Museums and Galleries).

Workshop-style sessions will include marketing, budgeting, and fundraising, all led by specialists, including team members from the Stephen Joseph Theatre and ARCADE.

ARCADE Executive Producer Hannah Davies says: “ARCADE understands the distinct challenges of working as creative freelancers, and the importance of connecting and collaborating with others. We are so delighted to be working with the Stephen Joseph Theatre on this event. It's such a treat to bring together such wonderful speakers and artists to spend a creative day together. The Creative Connections Symposium will be a day to inspire, refresh and support creatives, their work and practice. Everyone is welcome to join us, no matter where they are in their careers, those working along the coast and beyond.”

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, says: “We’re so pleased to be partnering with ARCADE to bring freelancers together in a warm, welcoming and inclusive environment. We make our own productions and bring in tours here at the SJT, so we really understand the challenges facing freelancers across the board – it’s important to us to support them as much as we can.”

Tickets for Creative Connections are £25 including access to all sessions and workshops and a lunch by Eat Me Cafe (vegetarian/vegan options available). Bursary tickets are available if finances are a barrier. Please email info@hello-arcade.com for more info.

Tickets are available from the SJT box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com





