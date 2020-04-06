Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre to Present Streaming Production of THE TEMPEST

Join Creation Theatre, Big Telly Theatre and a cast of nine actors over the Easter Bank Holiday and be the first to experience a new innovative, interactive, anarchic response to making theatre under lock down.

Your computer screen is now your very own portal to Prospero's Island. You'll be transported via Zoom from your living rooms to help Ariel's spirit be freed, plot with Trinculo and Caliban, experience Miranda and Ferdinand falling in love and see Prospero enact his revenge. This will certainly not be your traditional Shakespeare. In association with Big Telly Theatre Company (A Midsummer Nights Dream), The Tempest will push the boundaries of this brave new world we find ourselves in and embrace our new digital stage with gusto.

In true Creation Theatre style this performance takes the spirit of adventure to the next level, with the essence of all that makes this site-responsive theatre company's work unique at its heart. Adapted by Big Telly's Artisitc Director Zoe Seaton (THE LYRIC THEATRE, HULL TRUCK THEATRE COMPANY, TINDERBOX THEATRE COMPANY). The set and costumes have been designed by Ryan Dawson Laight (CHICHESTER THEATRE FESTIVAL, Gary Clarke COMPANY, DENADA DANCE THEATRE, V&A).

Lucy Askew, Creation Theatre's Chief Executive comments: "We're really excited to be trialing this brand-new idea. This piece of work has been made in isolation for people in isolation, and we hope that it truly opens up a whole other theatrical world that we can all experience and participate in from our living rooms. The production is quite ambitious and features a wonderful nine-strong cast and incorporates pre-filmed scenes, virtual backgrounds and projections. By purchasing a ticket, audiences will be helping to keep professional actors and creatives in paid work and also playing an integral part in the development of new ways we can continue to entertain and be entertained. I do hope everyone enjoys the ride."

Prior to The Tempest Live, Creation Theatre staged The Time Machine At The London Library which sadly closed before the end of its 5 week run due to government guidelines following the outbreak of Covid 19. Other previous notable Creation productions have included Pictures of Dorian Gray, co-produced with Jermyn Street Theatre and performed in Blackwell's Bookshop in Oxford 2019). Don Quixote (Adapted and Directed by Jonathan Holloway) staged in Oxford's 250 year-old Covered Market. Dracula 2019 at The London Library and Midsummer Night's Dream - OFFIE Finalist 2017 at Omnibus Theatre.

Artistic Team

Director: Zoe Seaton

Designer: Ryan Dawson Laight

Stage Manager: Sinead Owens

Production Manager: Giles Stoakley

Cast

Al Barclay - Alonso

Ryan Duncan - Ferdinand

Madeleine MacMahon - Sebastian

Itxaso Moreno - Ariel

Giles Stoakley - Antonio

Rhodri Lewis - Trinculo

Simon Spencer-Hyde - Prospero

Annabelle Terry - Miranda

Paul (P.K.) Taylor - Caliban

Ticket price: Upt to 2 people £20, Household ticket £30.

Sat 11 Apr - Mon 13 Apr, 3pm and 7.30pm. Six performances in total.

Running Time: 1 hr

Box Office 01865 766266 or online at www.creationtheatre.co.uk





