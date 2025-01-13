Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Upcoming Circus Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Corn Exchange Newbury has announced two evenings of circus this spring that promises to redefine imagination and storytelling for their audience. On Tuesday 25 February, Gandini Juggling will transport audiences into a world where magic and juggling intertwine, blurring the lines between reality and illusion with their new show Heka. This incredible performance explores the intricate connection between these two art forms, creating a world where objects materialise, vanish, levitate, and transform before your very eyes.

Gandini Juggling was founded in 1992 by world-renowned jugglers Sean Gandini and Kati Ylä-Hokkala, together they have transformed juggling into a modern art form. With performances in 50 countries and collaborations across disciplines, they create innovative works and inspire new generations through teaching and showcasing their expertise onstage. In September 2024, Gandini Juggling had an artistic residency at our outdoor arts creation centre, 101 Outdoor Arts, at Greenham Business Park, to explore ideas and develop an outdoor version of their show Heka. The company stayed in the 101 Outdoor Arts Artists Village throughout the week making use of the rehearsal spaces, facilities and technical resources to research and develop concepts for the show.

Then, on Tuesday 18 March, audiences will be moved by Tess, a groundbreaking circus adaptation of Thomas Hardy's timeless novel, Tess of the D'Urbervilles. Presented by Ockham's Razor, this powerful retelling combines the extreme physicality of circus with Hardy's poignant storytelling, bringing to life a tale of resilience, loss, and enduring strength. Set against a backdrop of stunning projections, the performers wield wooden planks, climb shifting walls, and move through ropes and flowing linen to bring to life the vast landscapes and emotional depth of Hardy's Wessex. Through breathtaking acrobatics, aerial feats, and physical theatre, Tess explores themes of female relationships, desire, consent, privilege, and poverty with striking relevance for today's audiences. The strength and grace of the circus performers breathe new life into the character, portraying her as the heroic figure Hardy always intended.

Ockham's Razor is a pioneering contemporary circus company that blends circus arts and visual theatre to create performances that are both captivating and deeply human. Founded in 2004 by graduates of Circomedia in Bristol, the company draws on the principles of vulnerability, trust, and interdependence to create physical theatre that resonates with audiences. Rather than portraying circus performers as superhuman, Ockham's Razor grounds its storytelling in relatable emotions and conflicts, making its characters and narratives accessible and moving.

