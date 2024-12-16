Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals 2025 Music Show Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Corn Exchange Newbury has announced its upcoming series of music shows for 2025, with tributes to music legends and original music from local bands.

Start the season off with the rhythm of reggae and Legend: The Music of Bob Marley (Friday 24 January), a heartfelt homage that brings the spirit of Jamaica’s most iconic musician to life. Expect soulful performances of classics like No Woman, No Cry and Three Little Birds that will transport you to a place of unity and love. For rock enthusiasts, The UK Rock Show (Saturday 25 January) delivers a pulse-pounding evening celebrating the golden age of rock. Featuring powerhouse vocals and blistering guitar solos, this show will have you on your feet, belting out anthems from legendary bands like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and more.

Fans of pop will revel in Re-take That (Friday 31 January), a tribute that perfectly captures the energy, charisma, and timeless hits of Take That. From Back for Good to Rule the World, this show is a must-see for devotees of one of the UK’s greatest pop acts. Audiences can step back in time with Rave On (Saturday 1 February), an exhilarating journey through the pioneering sounds of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and other rock ‘n’ roll trailblazers. This show’s infectious energy and unforgettable hits will have you dancing in the aisles. Queen lovers will not want to miss Mercury (Saturday 8 February), a spectacular tribute to Freddie Mercury and the legendary band Queen. With electrifying renditions of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Don’t Stop Me Now, this performance will leave you breathless.

Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story (Thursday 13 February) offers a touching narrative interwoven with the unforgettable harmonies of one of music’s most beloved duos. Relive classics like Bye Bye Love and All I Have to Do Is Dream while uncovering the inspiring story of their bond. Audience members can experience the thrill of arena rock with The Bon Jovi Experience (Saturday 1 March), a tribute so authentic that fans feel like they’re in the presence of the real thing. Sing along to Livin’ on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name in this electrifying show. For jazz and soul enthusiasts, George Benson: Give Me The Night (Thursday 6 March) is an evening of smooth grooves and timeless classics. This celebration of Benson’s extraordinary career will feature hits like Turn Your Love Around and Give Me the Night.

Meanwhile, Newbury Sounds: A Fundraising Concert for the Old Library (Friday 14 March) brings the community together to support the Corn Exchange Newbury’s Old Library Campaign to create a new arts hub for Newbury. Featuring stellar local talent, including The Sion Whiley Band, A Dirty Soul, Colorado River, Infinite Horse and Revenant, this event allows people to support local music artists, whilst helping to raise much-needed funds for the Old Library Campaign! The Overtones: Up Close and Personal (Thursday 20 March) brings all of the groups signature harmonies to the stage in an intimate setting. With hits spanning decades, this performance offers a night of nostalgia and vocal perfection. For a night of glitter and gags, Queenz returns to the Corn Exchange with Drag Me to the Disco! (Saturday 22 March), a fabulous celebration of disco hits with a dazzling drag twist. Audience members can expect high-energy performances, stunning costumes, and plenty of sparkle.

Tickets for all shows are available now and can be purchased online at www.cornexchangenew.com or by contacting the box office on 01635 522733, or in person at the Corn Exchange Newbury box office.

Comments