Corn Exchange Newbury ALADDIN Panto Given The Green Light

The production plays from Friday 27 November 2020 – Sunday 3 January 2021.

Today the Corn Exchange Newbury has announced that this year's pantomime, Aladdin, will go ahead.

The Corn Exchange pantomime has become a tradition for families in Newbury and the surrounding area, and the venue have been pulling out all the stops to make this year's pantomime a possibility. In partnership with Arena Seating, the Corn Exchange seating will be rebuilt so the venue can increase capacity whilst still adhering to social distancing measures. The new layout will have more space between rows and each household group will be kept separate using dividing Perspex screens.

Following the success of last year's Sleeping Beauty, writing and directing team Plested and Brown (Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher) are back again this Christmas to bring an anarchic and hilarious take on Aladdin.

Adam Brown, of Plested and Brown, says, 'With so many shows being cancelled it's a real privilege to bring a little Christmas magic to Newbury this year. With our hands washed and masks at the ready - we are super excited to get back into the rehearsal room! Expect magic surprises wrapped in an anarchic playful panto with a super dooper, temperature checked cast! It's about time we had a laugh this year don't you think?!'

Katy Griffiths, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury, says 'We are delighted to be working in partnership with Arena on our new seating layout. This increase in capacity is what will make pantomime and future live events possible while social distancing remains necessary to keep us all safe. Everyone have been working tremendously hard behind the scenes and we are delighted to bring some panto magic to Newbury this Christmas.

She went on to say 'This year isn't about trying to generate income, it's about bringing some vital Christmas cheer to our local community and we are SO excited that Plested and Brown are back to bring us some more Corn Exchange pantomime fun. Their enthusiasm along with the support of all our collaborators on this project has given us the confidence and determination to find a way to make Aladdin possible'

Join Aladdin and friends on a magic carpet ride of adventure as they discover treasures beyond their wildest dreams. But will they foil Abanazar's evil plan? And will Widow Twankey ever get through her mountain of laundry?

Full of songs from across the decades, plenty of jokes and, of course, a few surprises along the way - this truly magical show promises to delight audiences of all ages.

Corn Exchange is following all industry and government Covid-19 guidelines. The pantomime cast will be in a bubble with regular Covid testing, audience members will need to wear masks throughout the performance unless they are exempt, and there will be Perspex dividing screens between households. Audiences can book with confidence, knowing that if they are unwell with Covid-19 symptoms or having to self-isolate their tickets can be transferred, credited to their account or refunded.

Rub that lamp and make all your Christmas wishes come true with Aladdin at the Corn Exchange Newbury from Friday 27 November 2020 - Sunday 3 January 2021. Tickets £22.50 - £26 (£20 - £25 concs, £16 Preview Performances, £18.50 - £20.50 Super Saver Performances and £25 - £26 Adult Nights). To book tickets call the Corn Exchange Box Office on 0845 5218 218 or online at www.cornexchangenew.com/panto (calls cost 2p per minute plus your telephone company's access charge).

