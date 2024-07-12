Conrad Koch and Chester Missing to Return to Monte in All-New Show DESPICABLE HEHE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conrad Koch and Chester Missing will return to Monte in ALL-NEW show called DESPICABLE HeHe at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre, Wed 2 Oct – Sun 6 Oct ONLY!



Deadly funny and monstrous laughs, this roller coaster ride of puppets and comedy will have you LOLing in the aisles. Conrad Koch, South Africa’s multiple award-winning comedy ventriloquist, and Chester Missing, that rabble rousing puppet you’ve seen on TV, bring their newest hour of hilarity. Including old favourites, Mr Dixon, high school teacher, and Hilton, party ostrich, you’ll also meet Gunter the German tourist Mosquito; the world’s most dangerous dummy, Vladimir Putin, Vampire; and DJ Hoodie, the musical maniac. They will even turn your friend into a talking chicken live on stage. With over 130 million views on TikTok alone, this is not to be missed.

Performance Details



Performances: Wed – Fri @ 7:30pm, Sat @ 4pm & 7:30pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets: R150 to R220 at WEBTICKETS

Booking Link: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1548781445



