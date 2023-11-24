Comedian Laura Smyth Adds Extra Dates to Her Debut Live Tour for 2024

Due to demand comedian Laura Smyth is adding additional UK and Ireland dates to her debut live 2024 tour Living My Best Life. Tickets for the new dates go on sale today 24th November and are available from laurasmyth.com

Laura will be taking her eagerly awaited live tour to these locations: Leicester, Norwich, Cambridge, Nottingham, Bath, Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham, Coventry, Salford, Leeds and Chelmsford.

Living My Best Life explores all aspects of modern life. Fresh from tour support for Jack Whitehall and Michelle de Swarte, this is her at her uncensored and ridiculous best. She has fun mugging off all the madness of parenting, childhood, school, marriage, social media, work, and chasing her dreams. In her own inimitable style, she gets to the truth of the human experience, treading the line between bluntness and warmth throughout. This show is a whistle stop tour of her life to date, including her journey into stand-up, full of anecdotes and observations as well as bare jokes. Ultimately, she is asking how ‘living your best life’ is actually achieved - heads up: it don’t involve Instagram!

As a comedian Laura’s TV appearances include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Frankie Boyle’s New World Order (BBC Two), Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV1), Yesterday, Today and the Day Before (Comedy Central), Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2)and As Yet Untitled (Dave). Most recently she starred in David Mitchell’s Outsiders alongside Alan Davies, Roisin Conaty, Guz Khan, Judi Love and Chris McCausland Dave and UKTV Play. She has also developed A BBC Studios Production for Radio 4 “I Don’t Know What To Say” which is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

She has also recorded her debut appearance on Cats Does Countdown as a panelist for Channel 4; Richard Osman’s House of Games for BBC and will hosted the Southern Heat of the BBC New Comedy Awards for 2023 which broadcast on BBC Three.

Laura can also be seen in Channel 4 digital series Funraisers and Captive Audience. Laura’s appeared on multiple series of BBC Radio 4’s The Now Showand hosts podcast Bang On It with Michelle de Swarte, which won the Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards 2023.

A favourite on the live circuit, Laura has supported Jack Whitehall and Michelle de Swarte on tour and regularly plays the Comedy Arenas at Latitude, Reading and Leeds Festivals

On adding the new dates Laura Smyth said: "The response to my tour has been mind-blowing - so many dates sold out and new venues added! Adding an autumn leg of the tour felt like the only option - I mean I could have added dates for the summer, but I'd rather be down the caravan."

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now and are available from laurasmyth.com

Photo credit: Jiksaw