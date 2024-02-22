Comedian Adam Hills Announces Live Tour Dates For 2024

The UK's favourite monopedal Aussie (and host of Channel 4's The Last Leg) is back with a brand new show, combining positive stand-up comedy with rampant spontaneity.

Adam Hills is returning to venus across the UK as he takes his brand new live show Shoes Half Full on tour in 2024.

Tickets are on sale now for a limited run of shows this Spring, with more dates to be added for later this year – tickets available from www.offthekerb.co.uk.

Adam will also be taking Shoes Half Full to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August. Playing a limited run of shows, Adam will be performing for 12 nights only from 31st July to 11th August at the Assembly Rooms Music Hall at 6.50pm, tickets on sale soon.

About Adam Hills

Host of 30 series of the award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, Adam Hills is one of the most popular comedians in the UK. With 16 solo shows that have toured internationally, his combination of positive, uplifting comedy, and effervescent spontaneity has seen him receive innumerable accolades, glowing reviews, and a legion of fans around the planet.

Other recent TV work includes two critically acclaimed feature length documentaries for Channel 4. Take His Legs and Grow Another Foot followed the remarkable story of Adam's passion for Rugby League, playing for the Warrington Wolves Physical Disability Rugby League team and representing his home country as he plays for Australia in the first Rugby League Physical disability World Cup.

His last show Clown Heart toured the UK in 2018 and was recorded for DVD at the Hammersmith Apollo.

In 2018, Adam also wrote his collection of stories from a life in comedy, entitled Best Foot Forward. It featured anecdotes from his early days on the Sydney stand-up scene to landing on British television. In addition to this, Adam has also written two children's novels, Rockstar Detectives and Murder At The Movies (Puffin Books).

Adam was also awarded an MBE for services to Paralympic Sport and disability awareness in the 2022 New Year Honours List.

The 30th series of The Last Leg is currently live on Chanel 4, Friday nights at 10pm.