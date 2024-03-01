Clone Roses and Friends Will Pay Tribute to Manchester Music Giants at Parr Hall

The Clone Roses are returning to one of their favourite venues for the ‘ultimate Manchester night out'.

The well-loved and longstanding tribute band will once again follow in the footsteps of the Stone Roses when they grace Parr Hall's stage on Saturday, 5 October, to perform hits like I Wanna Be Adored, Waterfall and She Bangs the Drums.

But the Clones – once described by Stone Roses bassist Mani as ‘the second best Stone Roses in the world' – are not stopping there.

They're bringing their friends Oas-is, The Smiths Ltd and Inspiral Carpets legend, DJ Clint Boon for a full celebration of Manchester's greatest.

For frontman Gav Scott, it is always special playing at Parr Hall as it is where his idols performed their first reunion gig in May 2012 – a night that was attended by the likes of Liam Gallagher and filmmaker Shane Meadows and went down in music legend.

He said: “We cannot wait to return to one of our all-time favourite venues. Anyone who has played Parr Hall or been to a gig there will vouch for it being a special place to watch live music.

“It's no coincidence that the Roses themselves chose it for their first comeback show in 2012. As teenagers, we went to so many gigs there and we'd never have thought we'd get the chance to play there let alone be invited back so many times and sell out each time.

“There's a real love for live music in Warrington and we hope to have another great night there this October.”

The Clones have earned an outstanding reputation for their attention to detail. From the amps and set-lists to the clothing and swagger, you'd be forgiven for thinking you are seeing the real thing.

And the band are no strangers to Warrington having had the surreal experience of performing at Parr Hall just days after the Roses played their reunion gig there almost 12 years ago.

Another of the band's highlights includes playing to a sell-out 15,000-strong crowd at the iconic Spike Island site on the banks of the River Mersey.

The Clone Roses will perform with Oas-is, The Smiths Ltd and Clint Boon at Parr Hall on Saturday, 5 October. Tickets are on sale now. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.