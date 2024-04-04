Christopher Hall to Embark on UK and Ireland Tour With A GIRL FOR ALL SEASONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian and viral sensation Christopher Hall is embarking on his first ever nationwide, live stand up comedy tour across the UK and Ireland with A Girl For All Seasons. The 16 date live tour will kick off in Guildford on 12th September and close in Brighton as part of the Brighton Dome Comedy Festival on 27th October. Tickets are on sale now.

Social media star Christopher will make his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August and will then take his show on the road. Girl For All Seasons is a personal and perfect introduction to the Christopher Hall fans are yet to meet. The show tells of his life, as a ‘boy who’s a bit girly really’. From unhealthy obsessions with pop princesses, falling in line behind the school classroom Queen Bees, and gaining life lessons from the cast of ‘Bad Girls’ why wouldn’t everyone strive to be girlier? Men might be from Mars, but girls are from Venus, and, according to Christopher, life’s way more fun over there.

Christopher’s online sketches featuring ’Background Singers’ with his sister Elizabeth, ‘Your Cat’ and ’The Millennial’ have over 12 million likes, 50 million views and spawned collaborations with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, The Jonas Brothers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, JoJo, Delta Goodrem and Olly Alexander.

A rising star in the comedy world, Christopher is known for his quick wit and infectious energy. With a knack for finding humour in the everyday - he is effortless on stage. Bursting with charismatic stage presence and natural comedic timing, and an ever growing fan base, Christopher Hall is undoubtedly one to watch, poised to leave a lasting mark on the world of comedy - this is a show not to be missed.

Christopher Hall said: “‘I’m so thrilled to be heading up to Edinburgh again and off touring the UK. It’s going to be a total scream and I’m very excited to perform in new cities and for new audiences. This must be how Britney Spears felt in 2000 on the Oops I Did It Again Tour, of which I still have the programme”

During lockdown, Christopher took to Instagram and TikTok and started releasing a series of sketches; he has built up an impressive following and a number of characters that have become known across the world.

Since then, Christopher has taken his comedy and his charm on to the stand-up circuit and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with sell out shows. Christopher has recently been delighting audiences in Australia performing Self Helpless as well performing in mixed bill shows up and down the UK.