Chrishell Stause Brings UP CLOSE & PERSONAL to the London Palladium

Get Up Close & Personal with Actor, Realtor, Host, Author and self-professed Goof, Chrishell Stause at the London Palladium on Tuesday 30 April. Chrishell is best known for her iconic role on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset and her previous television roles as ‘Amanda Dillon’ on All My Children and ‘Jordan Ridgeway’ on Days of Our Lives.

From a tough childhood where she experienced homelessness, to her incredible journey to the top; 2022’s MTV Movie & TV Award Winner for Best Reality Star, the multi-talented personality, Chrishell is coming to London to tell her inspirational story for one-night-only.

Hosted by the hilarious podcast stars and internet creators Jack Remmington and Ash Holme, Chrishell Stause Up Close & Personal will be a no-holds-barred chat through everything; from Chrishell’s time on one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, to her time with The Oppenheim Group, competing on Dancing With the Stars, discovering her sexuality, writing a memoir and everything else in between.

Chrishell Stause Up Close & Personal is produced by Lambert Jackson.