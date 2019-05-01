Chris Peters Comes To h Club London To Deliver A Talk On The Role Of Artificial Intelligence in Art

h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) will welcome Los Angeles based artist and former software engineer Chris Peters to give a talk on the role of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in art, on Tuesday 11th June - doors at 7pm for a 7:30pm start.

Chris' most recent work, 'TensorDream' saw him working alongside A.I. to create landscape art. He customised a Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Network (DCGAN) which is a kind of A.I algorithm capable of self-learning. Over a three-day period, the DCGAN studied thousands of landscape paintings (curated by Chris) in order to achieve an understanding of their composition and palette. This resulted in the A.I. being able to synthesize and create new compositions in seconds, creating a higher resolution and more sensitive computation of a landscape. Chris then painted his favourite results in oil, thus transforming the imaginings of the A.I. into a language that human beings understand.

Running on just released NVIDIA hardware, Chris is the first artist to both customize A.I. software to generate landscape compositions and paint them in oil. Additional information can be found at the TensorDream Website.

Chris' project, which was completed on 2nd February 2019, suggest a healthy and creative use for A.I. software in a time when A.I. headlines and filled with anxiety and pessimism. From reality, through a series of simulacra and back to reality, Chris' project was a wholly innovative collaboration between man and machine, giving us an insight into how A.I. may see our world, and in turn giving Chris an insight into the mind of an A.I. muse.

Chris will give a brief talk on his innovative project and unveil the paintings, before answering questions.

Chris Peters said:

"London is the global hub for A.I. research, thank you h Club for the opportunity to present my project here."

Ali Hillman, h Club said:

"The club is so pleased to host Chris Peters in London; not only because Chris sees London as a focal point for AI technology but also because of the interest and energy around Chris's artwork in our LA club's entrance. Chris is a noted painter and active h club member."





