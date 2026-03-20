Chris McCausland Will Perform YONKS at Darlington Hippodrome

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Standup comedian Chris McCausland will bring his hit show Yonks to Darlington Hippodrome for one night only on Thursday 26 March.

Known for his razor-sharp wit, irresistible warmth and brilliantly observational take on the world (as well as the bits he can't see), McCausland has been delighting TV viewers across the nation with appearances on shows such as Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, and his own travel series The Wonders of the World I Can't See.

Now, he's hitting Darlington with a show packed full of laughs, left turns, and the kind of stories you'll be quoting for weeks afterwards. Yonks dives into the timeless themes of life, family, ageing, and the wonderfully odd things we all pretend not to notice - all delivered with McCausland's signature charm and mischievous sense of humour.

But anyone hoping to join the fun should move fast - only a small number of tickets remain, and once they're gone, they're properly gone. No extra dates, no extensions… just one glorious night of comedy at its best.