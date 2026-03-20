Darlington Operatic Society to Stage JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

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Darlington Operatic Society willstage the family favourite musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Following their production of Come From Away last October, Darlington Operatic Society (DarlingtonOS) is set to present a brand-new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 22 April to Saturday 2 May.

The cast is a who's who of local talent with Samantha Morrison and Katie Spencer sharing the role of the Narrator and Ben Connor taking the title role of Joseph. Joining them in supporting roles are Julian Cound (Jacob / Potiphar), Eddie Taylor-Jones (Reuben), Luke Oldfield (Simeon), Barry I'Anson (Levi), Baily Gascoigne (Judah), Nick Robinson (Dan), Phil Bargewell (Naphtali), Joseph Arnott (Gad / Butler), Joshua Kay (Asher), Jonathan Wilson-Downs & George Rock (Issacher), Jack Machin (Zebulum / Baker), Kailum James (Benjamin), Steven Dunn (Pharoah), Lucy Ivison (Mrs Potiphar). The company features Zoe Kent, Lucy Adams, Ali Baily, Lisa Marie Watson, Grace Mansfield, Safah Alazzawi, Eva Furguson, Joanne Johns, Stacey Dobson, Sasha Bramley, Sally Ivison, Olivia Brady, Sophie Simmons, Freya Moir, Emily Wright, Ruth Richardson, Fran Hague, Zoe Bellamy, Adele McNally, Kyra Batty, Nikitta Trainer, Faith Small and Darrien Wright.

Two sets of local young performers will also be an integral part of the production on alternate performances. Team Pharoah is made up of Ellen Dickson, Grace McGuiness, Juliet Grey, Fallon Gibson, Harrison Brown, Clara Harper, Eliza Currie and Evie Proctor, with team Potiphar featuring Arabella Lowrie, Chloe Gowling, Lucie Bell, Penny Metcalfe, Thomas Loftus, Holly Neale, Rosie Tolston and Cassie Hide.

DarlingtonOS Chair, Eddie Taylor-Jones, said: “We have long awaited the opportunity to bring Joseph to life at Darlington Hippodrome. This production is a celebration of creativity, community, and the enduring magic of live theatre. Joseph's story is one of hope, resilience, and joy, and we are proud to share it with audiences in a way that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in its timeless appeal. We can't wait to welcome everyone to experience what promises to be a truly unforgettable show.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed and choreographed by Joanne Hand. Joanne's DarlingtonOS credits include Come From Away, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Kinky Boots, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang so she is no stranger to producing large scale, lavish productions.

Paul Walker is in control of the live 15 piece band to ensure the music that is known and loved by so many will be pitch perfect.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe!

The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph as well as the spectacular finale Megamix!

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.