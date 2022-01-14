Chris McCausland Announces Second Show in Warrington

Hotly-tipped comedian Chris McCausland has announced a second show in Warrington due to popular demand.

The blind stand-up comic from Liverpool was one of the stars of the Royal Variety Performance 2021 and opened the new series of Live at the Apollo. With his profile rising, he quickly sold out a Pyramid date on his Speaky Blinder tour on Sunday, 12 June.

So Chris will be performing a second earlier show at 5pm on the same day to give fans who missed out on tickets the chance to attend.

Chris, a former web designer who turned to comedy when his eyesight began to fail him from a condition called retinitis pigmentosa, has been all over our screens recently.

As well as Live at the Apollo and the Royal Variety Performance, he was in a celebrity special of The Chase and has made multiple appearances in the likes of Have I Got News For You, QI and Would I Lie To You?

But now fans have the chance to see him in an intimate venue doing what he does best.

Or if you're new to Chris's work you can find out for yourself why Sunday Times named his performance the best of Edinburgh Fringe.

In his Speaky Blinder show, he will talk about living with blindness as well as being 'third in command' to his wife and daughter.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/chris-mccausland or call the box office on 01925 442345.