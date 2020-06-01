Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Up For Auction

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, one of the most famous cars in the world, is coming up for auction. The celebrated car, together with more than 100 props used in the 2015-2017 UK/Ireland touring musical stage production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, are set to go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on Father's Day, June 21.

John Stalker, Music & Lyrics Executive producer of the stage show said: "There are very few Chitty models anywhere in the world, so this is a unique opportunity to buy a bit of theatre and film history".

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "We're thrilled to be selling Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. I grew up watching the film and was spellbound by the magic of the flying car. It was part of my childhood, as it was for millions of people across the world. The Chitty we're selling is a wonderful piece of theatre history, unique to the show it was used in and incredibly rare."

Chitty's price guide is set at £6,000 - £9,000 - which would be a steal for any successful bidder, as the car cost £175,000 to build (including the lifting apparatus required to make her fly).

John Stalker continues: "The items, which were being stored in Bedford, are being sold as we have no plans to re-mount the tour so the car and props are surplus to requirements. We would love them to go to a Chitty-loving home. The collection will appeal to anyone who loves theatre but particularly to those who love Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Other items in the auction include the Child Catcher's Bike (estimate £400-£600) and various inventions from leading character, Caractacus Potts. These include an automated breakfast machine, (estimate £500-£1,000), Edison, a remote-controlled family dog (estimate £500-£1,000), and an automatic haircutting bicycle (estimate £200-£300).

The auction also includes other vehicles: Chitty, 'after the crash' in a state of disrepair (estimate £1,000 - £2,000); Baron Bomburst's car (estimate £1,500 - £2,000) and a 1920's vintage motorcycle ridden by Truly Scrumptious (estimate £3,000 - £4,000).

Other props include Grandpa's shed (estimate £1,000) and purple velvet thrones used by the Baron and Baroness of Vulgaria (estimate £150 - £250).

The cast of the 2015-2017 touring stage production included Jason Manford & Lee Mead (Caractacus Potts); Martin Kemp (Childcatcher); Phill Jupitus & Shaun Williamson (Lord Scrumptious/Baron Bomburst) and Michelle Collins & Claire Sweeney (Baroness Bomburst).

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Auction will be held at Bishton Hall, Wolseley Bridge, Staffordshire, ST17 0XN, on Sunday, 21 June 2020. View the catalogue and bid in advance or live at www.hansonslive.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

