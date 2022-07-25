Chickenshed's Summer Festival Of Fun Opens On Sunday

In just under a week's time Chickenshed will be launching their Children's Festival of Fun - a kind of Glastonbury for children, but without the mud!

To book tickets please telephone the Chickenshed Box Office on 020 8292 9222, email bookings@chickenshed.org.uk or visit www.chickenshed.org.uk.

Cinderella in Boots

Chickenshed's first every Summer Family Panto

Morning performances from Wednesday 3 August - Saturday13 August

Adults & Children £8 | Free to babies under 12mths

To book online visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/cinderella-in-boots



The slipper fits but that's just the start of the story, Cinderella is soon back working, but this time it's in a shoe shop. And now the boot is most definitely on the other foot!



Chickenshed's first summer pantomime will re-tale and re-spell the Cinderella story with big numbers, big energy and big boots

Tales Big Day Out

Sunday 31 July at 10.30am & 1.30pm | Sunday 14 August at 11am & 2pm

£10 | Free to babies under 12mths. For ages: 0-7yrs

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/tales-big-day-out-aug22



A big celebration, kicking off Chickenshed's Children's Festival Fun, with another one two weeks later as our Grande Finale of events!

Tales Big Day Out takes over Chickenshed's inside and outside spaces for two hours full of fun - with song, dance and action, performances and workshops.

A year's worth of shows, in two hours of bitesize bursts! Rain or shine, Tales Big Day Out is fun for all the family.

Storyworld Yoga

Wednesday 3 August and Friday 10 August at 2pm

£5 for ages 0-7yrs

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/storyworld-yoga-aug22



Join Chickenshed's exciting and ever-growing mix of movement and storytelling, where well-known children's books are told through the beautiful power of movement and yoga.

Sing Sign

Thursday 4 August and 11 August at 1.30pm for ages 0-6yrs | Thursday 11 August at 3pm for ages 7-11yrs

£6

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/sing-sign-aug22



Come with us on this sensory journey, exploring two forms of communication through beautiful interactive theatre. Targeted at supporting the development of language and communication for early years, through fun and colourful singing, whilst using BSL (British Sign Language), Sing Sign supports your child's understanding of key words.

And signing with singing isn't just for little ones! We'll also be exploring even more signs in an interactive performance workshop aimed at older children aged 7-11 years.

Storyworld

Friday 5 August and Friday 12 August at 1.30pm

£6.50 for ages 0-7yrs

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/storyworld-aug22



Returning to Tales from the Shed's original name - Storyworld - we will tell stories from local writers and authors. Stories include 'My Crown' by Erina Lewis, plus there will be a different mystery story at each performance.

Come and tell your stories - for they are the stories of tomorrow.

Planet Play

Sunday 6 August and Sunday 14 August at 9.30am

Adults £8 | Babies & children FREE for ages 0-3yrs

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/planet-play-aug22

Welcome to these extra-special sessions of Planet Play, forming part of our Children's Festival of Fun. Planet Play offers a magical world of sensory learning, wonder and exploration, for babies and toddlers aged 0-3 years. These 45 minute sessions will encourage young children to develop and explore the world around them through song, music, movement and a truly sensory experience.

Created by our Tales from the Shed team, Planet Play has been specifically devised to encourage play and early communication development in young children. Research has shown that singing songs and rhymes on a regular basis helps to widen your child's vocabulary and listening skills which are an essential part of learning to read, write and communicate.

So join us for musical fun and games, learn lots of new songs, play with puppets, dance and enjoy time with your little one.

Making a Better World

Saturday 6 August, Sunday 7 August and Saturday 13 August at 1.30pm

£7.50 for ages 6-11yrs

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/making-a-better-world-aug22



Chickenshed's Tales from the Shed team are proud to bring a theatre version of Keilly Swift's brilliant manual, How to Make a Better World back to the stage this summer!

Taking ideas and activities from the book, and with some help from the cast, you will help create a manifesto so that we can all help to make a better world.

Making a Better World is a colourful, musical show full of song and dances - and interaction with the audience.

Sound Adventures

Saturday13 August at 10am

£6 for ages 6-9yrs

To book online visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187726®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chickenshed.org.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/Event/childrens-festival-of-fun-sound-adventures



Enter a world of cartoon noises and digital soundscapes, as they are matched with breath-taking visuals. Come and join us on a binaural adventure through sound, with your own personalised headphones. Why not have an adventure this summer that sounds amazing!

