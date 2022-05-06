Celebrate The Jubilee At The Old Royal Naval College June 2022

Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee this June at the Old Royal Naval College. This iconic London landmark is the perfect place to come together with fun events for the whole family all weekend long. As part of the Queen's Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, there will be The Queen's Visit exhibition, interactive open-air theatre show A Midsummer Faery Den and a daring escapology and acrobatics performance, Submersion.

On Friday 3rd June, Dave Diamond and Air-Craft Circus Academy will amaze audiences with their incredible escapology and acrobatics performance Submersion, based on the gruesome true tales of the Thames from the 1700s. Enjoy an English sparkling wine tasting from world-renowned Nyetimber Vineyard, with canapes in the Queen Mary Colonnades. A Midsummer Faery Den, from Teatro Vivo, will enchant families in the King William Courtyard on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June. Royal themed Afternoon Teas on the Queen Mary Colonnades will delight tea lovers on 4th and 5th June.

The Queen Visits exhibition on the Mezzanine in the Visitor Centre will tell of the Queen's links to the Old Royal Naval College and families can have a go at making crowns and bunting. From Thursday 2nd - Sunday 5th June, visitors can join a specially curated Platinum Jubilee Tour of the Old Royal Naval College. The tour takes in all the places on site where the Queen and other members of the Royal Family have visited over 500 years, from the Tudors to Queen Elizabeth II's connection with Greenwich over the 70 years of her reign. It also highlights the many portrayals of the Queen and members of the Royal Family that have been filmed at the Old Royal Naval College, from The King's Speech to The Crown.

The expansive riverside grounds will come alive with music, lawn games for the family, shopping, a food market with delicious dishes from around the world, and bars serving a tempting selection of drinks including Pimms. There will be community events during the weekend, including a Rowing Competition hosted by the London Area Sea Cadets, which are based on site.

Looking ahead, summer will ese the return of the popular Luna Cinema, with outdoor films including West Side Story and No Time To Die in the atmospheric setting of the Old Royal Naval College grounds. Greenwich+Docklands International Festival also return to the Old Royal Naval College this August.