Casting Announced for New Vic Theatre's Retelling of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

This Christmas, the New Vic Theatre takes the classic story of Beauty and the Beast back to its roots, for a magical retelling of the much-loved classic, from Friday 26 November 2021 to Saturday 29 January 2022.

Directed by New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins (The 39 Steps; Olivier Award-winning The Worst Witch; The Snow Queen, UK Theatre Award Best Show for Children and Young People) this production will bring together the creative team behind previous New Vic shows The Prince and the Pauper, The Borrowers and Treasure Island. Following in the tradition of the New Vic's hugely successful festive productions, this adaptation of Beauty and The Beast has sought inspiration from the original versions of the tale to retell this magical story in the New Vic's unique style.

Creating the characters on stage are a talented company of actors, featuring faces new and familiar to the theatre-in-the-round, including Rhyanna Alexander-Davis (Mischief Movie Night In, Mischief Theatre; The Visit, National Theatre) as Nigella; Bella Band (Young Dracula, So Awkward, CBBC) as Mechanical/Ensemble; Danielle Bird (The Worst Witch, Vaudeville Theatre, West End; The Prince and the Pauper, Astley's Astounding Adventures, New Vic Theatre) as Goblin Queen; Jonathan Charles (Peter Pan in Scarlet, Robin Hood and Marian, The Borrowers, New Vic Theatre) as Wheeliam; Lucinda Freeburn (As You Like It, Beacon Hill Cottage) as Mechanical/Musician/Ensemble; Polly Lister (The Worst Witch, Vaudeville Theatre, West End; The Snow Queen, 101 Dalmatians, New Vic Theatre) as Warrior Queen; Frederik Pahus making his professional debut as Mechanical; Nicholas Richardson (Astley's Astounding Adventures, New Vic; Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu) as the Beast; Solaya Sang (Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens, TriBeCa Manchester) as Prunella; and Rhiannon Skerritt (Stranger Things, Secret Cinema; Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Box Clever) as Bella.

Enchanting audiences with his violin playing, Farhaan Shah will complete the company as Musician and Show Musical Director following his previous appearances at the New Vic in Coppelia - A Mystery, The Prince and the Pauper and Astley's Astounding Adventures.

Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: "Bringing new life to these classic stories is absolutely what we're about at the New Vic. I enjoyed discovering the original version of Beauty and the Beast to create this new version for our in-the-round stage. It's a story about kindness; about love; about not judging people based on outward appearances: themes that feel apt for this time. And it's about magic, which is exciting to me as a director."

Beauty and the Beast takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 26 November 2021 to Saturday 29 January 2022. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £19.00 - £28.50. For more details and to book, call the Box Office on 01782 717 962 or visit newvictheatre.org.uk.

Socially-distanced performances of this production are available to book on selected dates, for those who would feel more comfortable with some extra space during their visit. Visit the New Vic Theatre website for more details.