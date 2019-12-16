Casting Announced For The UK Premiere Of THE REALISTIC JONESES At The Ustinov Studio

Theatre Royal Bath Productions has today announced casting for the UK premiere of Will Eno's Drama Desk Award winning play The Realistic Joneses which will be staged in the Ustinov Studio from Thursday 6 February to Saturday 7 March 2020 with opening night for press on Wednesday 12 February 2020. The full cast includes Corey Johnson as Bob, Sharon Small as Jennifer, Jack Laskey as John and Clare Foster as Pony. The production is directed by Simon Evans.

The Realistic Joneses is a hilarious, quirky and touching portrait of marriage, life and squirrels, by American playwright Will Eno. Seen on Broadway in 2014, the play received a Drama Desk Special Award, was named one of the '25 best American plays since Angels in America' by the New York Times, Best Play on Broadway by USA Today and best American play of 2014 by the Guardian.

In a suburban backyard, one bucolic evening, Bob and Jennifer Jones and their new neighbours John and Pony Jones find they have more in common than their identical homes and last name. The couples are drawn to each other and their desperate attempts to connect evolve into a funny, intimate and profound meditation on life.

Corey Johnson's (Bob) television appearances include, most recently, as Donald Trump in The Windsors and previously as Admiral Ramsey in 24: Live Another Day. On stage he has appeared in Enron (West End and UK tour), Luna Gale (Hampstead Theatre), Man and Superman (National Theatre), Lady Lazarus (Royal Court). His film credits include Enemy Lines, The Bourne Legacy, X-Men: First Class.

Sharon Small (Jennifer) has this year starred in ITV's The Bay and Flesh and Blood. Other TV credits include Call the Midwife, Born to Kill, Law and Order and Silent Witness. Theatre includes The Threepenny Opera (National Theatre), Still Alice (West Yorkshire Playhouse and UK tour), Luna Gale (Hampstead Theatre), Carmen Disruption (Almeida) and Arden of Faversham (RSC). Her film appearances include About A Boy, Last Chance Harvey and Dear Frankie.

Jack Laskey (John) recently appeared on stage in As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe). His other theatre credits include Lawrence After Arabia (Hampstead Theatre), Sons Without Fathers (Arcola), I am the Wind, Sweet Nothings (Young Vic and international tour), The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew (RSC). TV includes Danny Boyle's Trust, Endeavour and Girls Night Out and for film he has appeared in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Aftermath.

Clare Foster's (Pony) stage credits include Travesties and Merrily We Roll Along in the West End, she has also starred in Consent (National Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Chichester Festival Theatre), Duet for One, Separation (Bolton Octagon). Her TV appearances include Dark Heart, Sherlock, Galavant, The Crown and Ripper Street. Film credits include Holmes and Watson, Merrily We Roll Along and Les Misérables.

Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses marked his Broadway debut play in 2014. His other credits include The Open House, previously staged in the Ustinov Studio in 2017, and which was named in TIME Magazine and Time Out New York's Top Ten Plays, and Wakey, Wakey (Off-Broadway).

Director Simon Evans has worked at the Trafalgar Studios, The Donmar Warehouse, The National Theatre and the Bush where his recent credits include A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Will Eno's Thom Pain (based on nothing), Killer Joe, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and The Dazzle.

This production marks the final show programmed by Laurence Boswell in his nine-year tenure as Artistic Director of the Ustinov Studio. His successor will be announced in the New Year.

The Realistic Joneses is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH LTD, a Concord Theatricals Company.





