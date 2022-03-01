Casting Announced For THE MARRIAGE OF ALICE TOKLAS at Jermyn Street Theatre

Today, Jermyn Street Theatre announces the casting for Edward Einhorn's breath-taking wedding farce, The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein.

The production, which runs from 17 March to 16 April, is directed by the author and features Kelly Burke (Notes to The Forgotten She-Wolves- Shakespeare's Globe, Boys - Arcola Theatre) as Picasso, Natasha Byrne (Not Going Out - BBC, Motherhood - BBC) as Gertrude Stein, Mark Huckett (Arsenic and Old Lace - Rumpus Theatre Company, Quiz - Noel Coward Theatre) as Hemingway and Alyssa Simon who created the role of Alice Toklas at HERE Arts Center New York in 2017.

Everyone's invited to the wedding of the century. Picasso's arrived with one of his wives, and two of his mistresses. Hemingway is here too, with his wife and his favourite matador. And at the top table, the brides, literary superstars: Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, presiding over a banquet of conversation about art, genius, sex, fame, and love.

Fuelled only by wedding champagne (including a glass for our guests, of course!), four brave actors play over thirty characters in this New York smash hit.

Edward Einhorn has been NYTheater.com's Person of the Year, and has received Critics' Choice awards from Village Voice, Time Out, and The New York Times.

Tom Littler - Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director says -

"Two years ago, The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein was about to go into rehearsal when theatres closed. So it's a special pleasure that we could reassemble the entire creative team and cast. Edward's play is funny, joyful and moving - and it tells the story of two remarkable women and the people in their literary circle."

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021 is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. During the theatre's temporary closure due to the COVID 19 lockdowns the theatre presented the award-winning Brave New World season of digital work, which included the complete cycle of Shakespeare's sonnets performed by a mixture of graduating drama students and household names including Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre+ featuring adaptations of Ovid from writers including Juliet Gilkes Romero and Timberlake Wertenbaker. The theatre reopened last autumn with the critically acclaimed Encounters Season which featured some of our most celebrated acting talent, including, Dame Siân Phillips in a Samuel Beckett double bill, Michael Pennington in The Tempest and Oliver Ford Davis and Stephen Boxer in Ben Brown's A Splinter of Ice. As well The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein The Outsiders season has also featured Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story and Rain and Zoe Save the World and includes the forthcoming productions Orlando by Sarah Ruhl (28 April - 28 May) and the world premiere of Howard Brenton's Cancelling Socrates (2 June to 2 July).

Alyssa Simon is appearing with the permission of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.