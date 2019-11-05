Casting Announced For MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL

The Everyman & Playhouse has announced casting for this year's Playhouse Christmas production of Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical.

A seasonal Christmas treat for the whole family, Miracle on 34th Street is a classic tale celebrating the joy of the Christmas season, with songs including It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Bringing festive cheer to the city, Tim Parker plays the iconic department store Father Christmas Kris Kringle in the musical. Tim has performed in West End productions of Billy Elliott and Lord of the Rings, as well as touring with Ferry Across the Mersey.

Australian actor Caitlin Berry will play the role of career-driven single mum Doris Walker. Caitlin recently performed as the lead in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspect of Love in Sydney. Emma Kennedy-Rose and Maddison Thew share the role of Doris' precocious daughter Susan.

Performing opposite Caitlin, LIPA graduate Stuart Reid plays the role of U.S. Marine captain Fred Gaily, whose aim is to help Susan and Doris discover their Christmas spirit.

Liam Tobin and Mark Rice-Oxley return for another Everyman & Playhouse production following their roles in Sweeney Todd. Liam, who played Sweeney Todd in the 2019 production at the Everyman, is cast as store owner R H Macy and Mark Rice-Oxley plays department store psychologist Mr Sawyer. Also returning as Macy's junior executive Marvin Shellhammer is Liverpool actor Kevin Harvey, previously performing at the Playhouse in Yellowman and The Star.

In the role of Macy's secretary Miss Crookshank, is Nicole Deon. Nicole has performed in Sheffield Crucible's Standing at the Sky's Edge and as Anita in the Estonian National Opera's West Side Story.

Chloe Pole and Taylor Walker play ensemble roles, with Saara Gurjee, Romi Hyland-Rylands, Eva Connor, Marlis Robson. Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Seth Woodason completing casting, sharing roles as ensemble children.

Gemma Bodinetz, artistic director at the Everyman & Playhouse, said:

"I am so excited to be working with this extraordinary company of actors. We have a wonderful mix of local, national and indeed international actors, not to mention some exceptionally talented children.

"I'm very thrilled too to be collaborating with Tom Jackson Greaves and George Francis who worked with me on Fiddler on the Roof and Paint Your Wagon, and there's shimmering design by Oliver de Monceau.

"Miracle on 34th Street is a show about finding the magic in Christmas. I want to see a row of seats with the whole family in it, from grandparents through to grandchildren, and they're all having a great time.

"It's a Christmas gift for Liverpool - a big festive family treat."

Tickets for Miracle on 34th Street are on sale now. Availability on popular dates is limited, so people are encouraged to book as soon as possible. Call Box Office on 0151 709 4776 or visit www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on to book your seats.





