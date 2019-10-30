Casting Announced For A KIND OF PEOPLE By Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti

Richie Campbell, Thomas Coombes, Claire-Louise Cordwell, Asif Khan, Petra Letang, Amy Morgan and Manjinder Virk have been cast in the world premiere of A Kind of People by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, directed by Michael Buffong. With design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone and sound design by Emma Laxton. A Kind of People will be performed in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Thursday 5 December 2019 to Saturday 18 January 2020, with press night on Wednesday 11 December 2019, 7pm.

"In this country, you go as far as they let you."

Friday night on the fringes of the city and someone's having a party. It seems like a laugh, but not everyone's having fun.

Gary and Nicky have been together since school. Gary's going for a promotion so he can get his family out of their council flat and give Nicky everything she deserves.

Anjum and Mo are used to aiming for the best. And doing whatever it takes to get it.

Gary's sister Karen is more interested in having a life than fighting for any cause.

Mark is just...always there.

And Victoria, Victoria wants to dance with somebody...

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti's new play, set amidst a contemporary British community, asks how it's possible to get on when the odds are stacked against you.

"It's a good place. Keep watching and one day it'll be ours."





