Cast Set for LADIES DOWN UNDER At The New Vic Theatre This March

The production will run Friday 8 to Saturday 30 March.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda set off for the adventure of a lifetime in Amanda Whittington's Ladies Down Under, at the New Vic from Friday 8 to Saturday 30 March.

Director Marieke Audsley said: “I'm thrilled to be returning to the New Vic to share the next instalment of our ladies' adventure. It's wonderful to be able to get the team back together and follow the fabulous four's journey from the fish factory in Hull to the other side of the world.

It's rare that you get to do a production where you are reunited with characters that you already know and love well, and I'm really excited to get back into the rehearsal room and to share the next chapter with the New Vic's audiences.”

The cast of the New Vic's 2023 production of Ladies' Day will reunite for Ladies Down Under, bringing their characters of Amanda Whittington's hit comedy sequel back to life. Gareth Cassidy (The Card, Marvellous, New Vic) will return as Joe, Tanya-Loretta Dee (Constant Companions, Stephen Joseph Theatre) will play Jan, Jo Patmore (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides and New Vic) returns as Linda, Annie Kirkman (Beryl, Arcola Theatre and East Riding Theatre) will play Shelley and Kate Wood (Doctors, BBC, Brassed Off, Derby Theatre) will return to play Pearl. Joining the company for the sequel Australian actor Richard Lund (Red, Kelly, Ad Astra Theatre Company Queensland, Australia) will play Ben/Shane/Danny/Bondi.

After winning the jackpot at Royal Ascot, the ladies jet off ‘Down Under'. But when they land, each of them finds they are on a very different journey. Shelley searches for glitz and glamour and Jan searches for love, Linda wishes they were back at the fish factory where they work and Pearl deals with an Uluru-sized secret. One night they venture into the outback to camp under the stars but things aren't as serene as they imagined…

Ladies Down Under is a hilarious, heart-warming, feel-good tale navigating life, love, and friendship and takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 8 to Saturday 30 March 2024. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10.00. For more information visit newvictheatre.org.uk.




