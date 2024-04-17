Cast Set for A SECOND CHANCE - A NEW MUSICAL Presentation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You Do It Entertainment LTD with Carter Dixon McGill Productions will present a workshop and industry presentation of Colin Ross Waterson (music and lyrics) and Ben Hartley (book) original new British musical, A SECOND CHANCE, at the Union Theatre in London on Friday, May 17 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm.



A SECOND CHANCE is a 90-minute, one-act new British musical about an aspiring singer who faces extraordinary circumstances on the road to fame. Set in the streets of Glasgow in the late 1990s and in London 20 years later, this is a story about family, struggle, sacrifice, fame, gender identity, self-acceptance, and love in all its crazy, wonderous forms.



This final workshop and industry presentation is made possible due to a massively successful Crowdfunder campaign surpassing their goal of £16K with over 130 supporters, including Alan Cumming, Matthew Bourne, Stephen Mear, and Kevin Mathurin.



The workshop cast includes Riley Carter (EastEnders BBC, Screw Channel 4), Alicia Corrales (SIX the musical, Public), James Hastings (Cabaret, Sondheim’s Old Friends), Celia Graham (Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies), Daniel Crossley (Singing in the Rain, Hello Dolly), and Victoria Wilson-James (Oh What a Night!, The Wiz.)



Director Bruce Guthrie

Musical Director Audra Cramer (SIX - the musical)

Assistant Director Ben Standish

Stage Manager Katie Ball (Mamma Mia)



Carter Dixon McGill Productions serve as General Managers and Executive Producers.



Colin Ross Waterson

is the co-creator, composer, and lyricist of A SECOND CHANCE. He scored award-winning short films Blood Out of a Stone and Early Mourning. Recent projects include The Horror Show (Somerset House); Sensoring Sound (UEL / Arts Council); and The Game of Life (The Sinistry.) colinrosswaterson.com



is the co-creator, book writer, & choreographer of A SECOND CHANCE. He wrote, directed, & choreographed the multi-award-winning short films Free & Early Mourning, distributed by ShortsTV & Amazon Prime. Recent projects include Carousel (Royal Academy of Music, London) and Let the Right One In (The Neighborhood Playhouse, NYC.) His work was recently presented on the stages of Berkeley Rep, California, and the Vineyard Theatre NYC. benhartley.info



Bruce Guthrie

is an award-winning theatre director based in London. He is also the Head of Theatre & Film for the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai. Described as ‘One to watch’ by The Independent, his work has played in the West End, New York, and internationally. Recent credits include Constellations (NCPA, Mumbai); Every Good Boy Deserves Favour (NCPA Mumbai): Sea Wall (Add Art Festival, NCPA Mumbai); Man to Man (Wilton’s Music Hall, UK tour & Brooklyn Academy of Music); and Rent (St James Theatre, London & UK tour.) bruceguthriedirector.com



Carter Dixon McGill Productions

is an Olivier-nominated production and general management company with offices in London and Glasgow. Co-founded by John-Webb Carter, Jamie Chapman Dixon & Stephen McGill, they have over 30 years of experience within the entertainment industry. Recent productions include: Your Lie In April The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) Death Note the Musical (London Palladium & Lyric Theatre); Death Note Original Cast Album, Blippi: the Wonderful World Tour and Treason the Musical (UK Tour). Upcoming: Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert (London Palladium).

carterdixonmcgill.com

