Cast Set For World Premiere of HERE & NOW in Birmingham

The producers of the brand new musical HERE & NOW, presented by UK pop sensation, Steps, have announced the lead cast joining the production. Rebecca Lock will play Caz McGovern, Hiba Elchikhe will play Neeta Thakkar, Sharlene Hector will play Vel King and Blake Patrick Anderson will play Robbie Davies.

HERE & NOW will now run in Birmingham from 9 – 30 November 2024 following a recent date extension due to demand.

Rebecca Lock has spent the last two Christmases playing Emily Hobbs in the West End family favourite ELF – The Musical at the Dominion Theatre. Some of her other notable theatre roles include Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock (UK tour), Mrs Cratchit in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Carmen Bernstein in Curtains (UK tour and West End), Ms Fleming in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket & The Other Palace), Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins (UK tour) and Rosie in MAMMA MIA! (Novello Theatre).

One of the UK’s top soul, R&B and pop vocalists, lead vocalist of Basement Jaxx Sharlene Hector has also enjoyed a successful career in theatre, recently starring as Grace in Standing At The Sky’s Edge at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Sharlene was previously also seen in A Strange Loop (Barbican Theatre), Dreamgirls (UK tour), Hairspray (London Coliseum) and Derren Brown’s TV recording of Showman at the Apollo Theatre.

Hiba Elchikhe was one of the original leading cast members of the West End and Chester Storyhouse production of The Time Traveller’s Wife – The Musical, with music by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. She played Pritti Pasha in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie both in the West End and Los Angeles and played Princess Jasmine in the Australian tour of Aladdin. Her other theatre credits include Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre), Millennials (Other Palace), Lift (Southwark Playhouse) and Brooklyn (Greenwich Theatre).

Blake Patrick Anderson has also performed across the West End, playing Nerd Face in Emojiland (Garrick Theatre), Mark Cohen in RENT (Hope Mill Theatre) and Woof in Hair (Turbine Theatre). Blake was also an original cast member of Be More Chill at The Other Palace, also performing as part of the 30th anniversary cast of Starlight Express in Bochum, Germany.

Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW has an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman. It will be directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award winning Matt Cole and Matt Spencer-Smith as musical supervisor, orchestrations and arrangements.

Further casting to be announced.

Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

Steps (Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee) are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, 4 number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams & 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts. The band’s hits include #1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow & Better Best Forgotten, the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart, Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical alongside many more.

Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.

Set design is by Tom Rogers, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, associate direction by Matt Hassall, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie with associate sound design by Ollie Durrant.

