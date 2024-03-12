Cast Set For UK Tour of Joe Orton's WHAT THE BUTLER SAW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London Classic Theatre has announced the full cast for their UK tour of Joe Orton's farce What The Butler Saw.

Michael Cabot, the founder and Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, directs Alex Cardall (Nicholas Beckett), John Dorney (Doctor Prentice), Alana Jackson (Geraldine Barclay), Jack Lord (Doctor Rance), Jon-Paul Rowden (Sergeant Match) and Holly Smith (Mrs Prentice).

Orton's final play, What the Butler Saw, premiered at Queen's Theatre on 27 January 1969. London Classic Theatre's new tour opens at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on 24 April and tours to a further 15 venues across the UK, concluding the tour at Civic Theatre, Chelmsford on 27 July.

Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, Michael Cabot said today, “I'm delighted to be directing What The Butler Saw. I've always been a massive admirer of Joe Orton's work and this play in particular. It's undeniably a ground-breaking, challenging piece. Orton was firmly into his stride as a playwright and determined to push boundaries. Primarily, it's a brilliantly constructed farce, but it also explores territory that allows Orton's wicked sense of humour free reign. No one is safe! The play was first performed at the end of the 1960s, causing something of an outcry, so it will be fascinating to see what audiences make of it in 2024. I'm very excited to be working with an ensemble of terrific actors, most of whom are making their LCT debuts. And our fabulous creative team, Designer Bek Palmer and Lighting Designer Hector Murray, are in the process of creating a unique visual feast for our audiences.”

Within his private psychiatric clinic, Doctor Prentice is interviewing a new secretary. Geraldine wants the position but seems underqualified and uncertain about her parentage. Mrs Prentice appears, flushed and in urgent need of a drink, following an illicit encounter at the Station Hotel. In the meantime, Doctor Rance, a Government Inspector and Sergeant Match, a policeman, arrive amidst increasing chaos with searching questions of their own.

WHAT THE BUTLER SAW is Joe Orton's most ambitious play, manic farce and masterclass in fearless comic writing. No institution, political view or tradition is safe, as Orton explores comic territory few playwrights have dared to visit.

Biographies

Joe Orton was born in Leicester in 1933. During a short, dazzling career, he shocked, outraged and delighted audiences with his riotous black comedies, including Loot and Entertaining Mr Sloane.

Alex Cardall plays Nicholas Beckett. His previous theatre credits include The Box of Delights (RSC), Winnie The Pooh: A New Musical Stage Adaptation (Riverside Studios, UK tour), Come Dine With Me: The Musical (Turbine Theatre), The Osmonds: A New Musical (UK tour), Rapunzel (Chipping Norton Theatre), The Wind in the Willows (Australian Shakespeare Company), Housefire (Turbine Theatre, Jermyn Street Theatre), The Season (Royal and Derngate, New Wolsey Theatre, The Other Palace), Evita (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Putting It Together (Hope Mill Theatre), Sweet Charity (Watermill Theatre), Disney Hits-Friday Night Is Music Night (Royal Albert Hall), Jule, Jerry and Steve (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) and Brass (Leeds City Varieties). His television credits include Ha Ha Land - Comic Relief Opening; and for film, Housefire and Cha Cha Club.

John Dorney plays Doctor Prentice. He returns to London Classic Theatre having previously appeared in Boeing Boeing, Absurd Person Singular, Hysteria, Absent Friends, The Caretaker, and Humble Boy. His previous theatre credits include Coalition (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Pleasance Theatre), At the Back and Out of Focus (Soho Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (Creation, Oxford), The Revenger's Tragedy, The Stranger (Southwark Playhouse Borough), Feelgood (English Speaking Theatre of Vienna, English Speaking Theatre of Frankfurt), Volpone (Wilton's Music Hall), Better Watch Out (Hampstead Theatre), Something Beginning With... (Orange Tree Theatre), Flight, Peter Pan (National Theatre) and Seasons Greetings (Union Theatre). His film credits include Cash Truck, The Plotters, Ghost Story, The 12.40 To Victoria, Pokemon and Hemingway.

Alana Jackson plays Geraldine Barclay. Her previous theatre credits include Medea (National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Interiors (Barbican Theatre), Living Newspaper (Royal Court Theatre), Metamorphosis (Tron Theatre, Dundee Rep, Eden Court, Traverse Theatre), Mary and Ada Set the World to Rights (Oran Mor). Her television credits include Scot Squad.

Jack Lord plays Doctor Rance. His previous theatre credits include A Christmas Carol, Oliver Twist, Romeo & Juliet (Leeds Playhouse), The Book Thief (Leicester Curve, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Coventry Belgrade), The Glee Club (Theatre by the Lake), Treasure Island, Absurd Person Singular (Octagon Theatre Bolton), Clybourne Park, Democracy (Rapture Theatre), War Horse (National Theatre, UK tour), Kiss Me Quickstep (New Vic, Salisbury Playhouse, Oldham Coliseum), The Winter's Tale (Northern Broadsides, National tour), The Mist in the Mirror, Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Oldham Coliseum), Rock of Ages (UK tour), The Jungle Book, Crime and Punishment (Citizens Theatre Glasgow), Cooking With Elvis (Derby Theatre), Twelfth Night (Grosvenor Open Air Theatre), Our Country's Good (Original Theatre), Ladies' Night (Royal Court Liverpool), Get Carter (Red Shift), Antony and Cleopatra, Pictures of Clay, Major Barbara, Hobson's Choice, A Moon for the Misbegotten, King Lear, Rotten Apple, West Side Story (Royal Exchange, Manchester). His television credits include Red Rose, Wolfe, Eternal Law, Waterloo Road, The Street 2, Pierrepoint, Coronation Street, Cold Feet, Emmerdale, and North Square.

Jon-Paul Rowden plays Sergeant Match. His previous theatre credits include The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Churchill Theatre, Bromley), Crimes on the Coast (Theatre Royal, Bath), Peter Pan (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh), An Unseasonable Fall of Snow (Oxford Fire Station), Andy Capp-The Musical (Finborough Theatre), Don't Walk About With Nothing On (Bridewell Theatre), The Government Inspector (Newcastle Theatre Royal), The Last Dance (Hoxton Hall), Twelfth Night (UK tour, TNT Theatre, World tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing (Petersfield Shakespeare Festival). His television credits include Elton John: Ten Days That Rocked.

Holly Smith plays Mrs Prentice. Her previous theatre credits include The Great Gatsby (Theatre Royal Windsor), The Mirror Crack'd, Shadowlands, Flare Path, Blithe Spirit, Out of Order (UK tour), Don't Misunderstand Me, Beauty of the Father, Boeing Boeing, I'll Be Back Before Midnight, Candida (English Theatre of Hamburg), The Odd Couple (Vienna's English Theatre), Miss Margarida's Way (Leicester Square Theatre), National Mourning (Theatre503), The Hothouse (Trafalgar Studios), Teechers (Harrogate Theatre, Haymarket Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe), The Barchester Chronicles (Chichester Festival Theatre), Plaza Suite (Marlborough Theatre) and Annie (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre). Her television credits include Killing Eve, Zapped, Watson and Oliver, Coming of Age, and The Frame; and for film, Ghost Stories, Closer and Appearances.

Michael Cabot directs and is the founder and Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre. He has directed all forty-seven LCT productions since their touring debut in 2000, including Faith Healer, Abigail's Party, Boeing Boeing, Same Time, Next Year, Absurd Person Singular, No Man's Land, My Mother Said I Never Should, Private Lives, Hysteria, The Birthday Party, Waiting for Godot, Absent Friends and Equus. His recent freelance work as director includes three collaborations with award-winning playwright Henry Naylor, The Collector (Arcola Theatre/UK tour), Angel and Borders (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe & Brits Off Broadway).

Tour Dates

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

24 – 27 April

Box office: 01323 412000 / www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Perth Theatre, Perth

30 April – 4 May

Box office: 01738 62103 / www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com

Theatre Royal Windsor

7 – 12 May

Box office: 01753 853888 / https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Blackpool Grand Theatre

14 – 18 May

Box office: 01253 290190 / https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Haymarket Basingstoke

21 – 25 May

Box office: 01256 844244 / https://www.anvilarts.org.uk

Theatre Royal Bath

29 – 30 May

Box Office: 01225 448844 / https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk

artsdepot, North Finchley

31 May – 1 June

Box office: 020 8369 5454 / https://www.artsdepot.co.uk

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

4 – 8 June

Box Office: 01473 2959000 / https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

Derby Theatre, Derby

11 – 15 June

Box office: 01332 593939 / www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Darlington Hippodrome

18 – 22 June

Box office: 01325 405405 / https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

25 – 29 June

Box office: 01284 769505 / www.theatreroyal.org

New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme

2 – 6 July

Box office: 01782 717 962 / www.newvictheatre.org.uk

Malvern Theatres

9 – 13 July

Box office: 01684 892277 / www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

Swansea Grand Theatre

22 – 24 July

Box office: 01792 475715 / https://www.swanseagrand.co.uk

Civic Theatre, Chelmsford

25 – 27 July

Box office: 01245 606505 / www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk