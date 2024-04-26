Video: Watch a Trailer For THE ELVIS YEARS at the Dominion Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new trailer has been released for The Elvis Years at the Dominion Theatre. Check out the video here!

Almost 20 years after smash-hit West End musical Jailhouse Rock, the show’s star Mario Kombou and musical director David Mackay have combined forces for new show The Elvis Years, encompassing the entire creative life of Elvis Presley.

This stunning production takes you on a fantastic journey through all the years the King ruled the airwaves. With a full cast of West End talent, a spectacular set, breathtaking lights and video, enjoy over 50 golden greats charting the rise of the boy from Tupelo – from the early hits That’s Alright Mama, Don’t Be Cruel and I Got Stung all the way through to the iconic Las Vegas concerts with In The Ghetto, The Wonder Of You and Suspicious Minds.

With more than 12 costume changes, Mario brings the essence of Elvis to every era – The Ed Sullivan Show featuring A Fool Such As I, The Frank Sinatra TV special featuring It’s Now Or Never, the Hollywood years with Return To Senderand Viva Las Vegas, and the legendary ‘68 comeback special concluding with If I Can Dream.

Performances run 30 Jun 2024 and 9 Feb 2025.