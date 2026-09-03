Cast Set For THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY UK Tour

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Casting has been announced for Seán Aydon’s new adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, embarking on UK tour this autumn.

Jack Crumlin (‘Lonnie Byers’ in Stranger Things: The First Shadow and To Kill a Mocking Bird, both West End) will star as ‘Dorian Gray’, Mark Oxtoby (‘Strickland’ in Back to the Future and ‘Monsieur Andre’ in Phantom of the Opera, both West End) will play ‘Basil Hallward’ and Mark Hawkins (Woman in Black, West End and UK & Ireland Tour) will play ‘Lord Henry Wotton’. The cast will also feature Lydia Whitehead as ‘Sybil Vane’, Ayesha Griffiths as ‘Catherine Vane’, Lydea Perkins as ‘Lady Victoria Wotton’ and Max Burnett as ‘Romeo’.

Based on the classic novel by Oscar Wilde, the production will tour the UK in Autumn 2026. Presented by Tilted Wig, in association with Watford Palace Theatre and directed by Seán Aydon, the production will open at Watford Palace Theatre on Thursday 1 October, with a press night on Friday 2 October.

In a society obsessed with youth and beauty, Dorian Gray is offered the ultimate prize: eternal perfection. But perfection comes at a price - one that must be paid in blood. “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his soul?”

This new production celebrates Wilde’s wit and dark imagination. Stylish, provocative and unsettlingly thrilling, The Picture of Dorian Gray plunges audiences into a world where charm is currency, morality is negotiable and the truth always exacts its price.

Oscar Wilde’s only novel remains as razor-sharp and resonant as ever - a chilling portrait of vanity, corruption and the cost of unchecked desire.

The production is adapted and directed by Seán Aydon, whose recent acclaimed tours include Spitfire Girls, The School for Scandal and Frankenstein. Set and costume design is by Sarah Beaton, lighting design is by Peter Small, sound design is by Russell Ditchfield and the fight director/intimacy co-ordinator is Kaitlin Howard.

Tour Dates

Thursday 1 - Sat 3 October

Watford Palace Theatre

Weds 7 - Sat 10 October

Shakespeare North Playhouse

Tue 13 - Sat 17 October

Eastbourne Theatres

Tue 20 - Sat 24 October

Theatre By The Lake

Tue 27 - Sat 31 October

Theatr Clwyd

Tue 3 - Sat 7 November

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford

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