Cast Set For THE LION INSIDE at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall

Following its premiere UK and international tour last year, the stage adaptation of Rachel Bright and Jim Field’s best-selling children’s book, The Lion Inside, will return to London in April, playing at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall during the Easter holidays. Adapted and directed by Sarah Punshon with original music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer, The Lion Inside runs from 17 to the 20 April 2025, for 10 performances only. Tickets are now on sale.

The new cast includes: Makay Walker (Lion), Aaron Douglas (Mouse), Simon Jack Palmer (Buffalo), and Rhianna Kellman (Understudy).

Fed up with being ignored and forgotten by the other animals, Mouse wishes he could roar like Lion. But, as he discovers, even the biggest, bossiest people are scared sometimes ... and even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion!

The Lion Inside is a heart-warming story about confidence, self-esteem, and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar. Based on the multi-million copy selling book by Rachel Bright & Jim Field published by Hachette Children’s Group, this new adaptation for stage premiered in February last year at Leicester Curve before heading out on a five-month UK tour and an international tour of China and Dubai.

Sarah Punshon, writer and director said: “Bringing such well-known and well-loved characters to life on stage is a big responsibility! Rachel’s words and Jim’s pictures are embedded in so many families’ hearts. My script needed to be true to the story we all know, but to find its own theatricality. We had great fun finding ways to bring a whole savannah of animals to life, and we all can’t stop singing Eamonn O’Dwyer’s fabulous songs. We’re so looking forward to working with our new cast and delighting audiences at the Southbank Centre this Easter, inspiring children to find their own roar.”

The creative team includes Sarah Punshon (Adapter & Director), Eamonn O’Dwyer (Music & Lyrics), Oli Townsend (Set & Costume Design), Laura Cubitt (Movement & Puppetry Director), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Ella Wahlström (Sound Designer), Chuck Brown for Unit 9 Puppet Workshop (Puppet Design & Fabrication) Emma Brunton (Additional Choreography & Puppet Associate) and Antonia Day (Costume Supervisor).

The Lion Inside is produced by Nicoll Entertainment, Rose Theatre, Curve, MAST Mayflower Studios and Unicorn Theatre.

