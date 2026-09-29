Cast Set For SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Milton Keynes Theatre

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Jonathan Church Theatre Productions has announced casting for the UK and Ireland tour of the Chichester Festival Theatre, Stage Entertainment and Sheffield Theatres smash-hit production of Singin' in the Rain, coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 23 - Sat 27 Mar 2027.

The production stars Natalie Anderson and Karen Hauer, who will share the role of Lina Lamont, Grant Almirall as Don Lockwood, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Kathy Seldon, Matthew Maddison as Cosmo Brown and Wendi Peters as Dora Bailey.

Wendi Peters is scheduled to play the role of Dora Bailey until Saturday 3 July 2027. Further casting for the role to be announced. Casting schedule and listings below.

The company is completed by Charlie Bishop, Grace Chan, Ross Chisari, Stan Doughty, Barry Drummond, William Elijah-Lewis, Maria Garrett, Alyn Hawke, Megan Jade-Johnson, Ellis Linford-Pill, Jeremy Lloyd, Brontë Macmillan, Chloe Malek, Greta McKinnon, Melissa Mese, Ben Middleton, Grace May Parry, Roan Pronk, Elly Shaw, Jack Skelton and Catrin Thomas.

Biographies

Natalie Anderson is best known for her role as Alicia Metcalfe in ITV's Emmerdale. Her further screen credits include Danielle Silverton in ITV's Coronation Street, Claire in Netflix's Fool Me Once, and Stella Davenport in The Royal. On stage, Natalie's credits include Lauren in the UK tour of Fat Friends the Musical and Nessarose in Wicked at The Apollo Victoria.

Karen Hauer is a professional Latin dance specialist and World Mambo Champion, best known for appearing on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. She was the longest-serving female professional dancer on the show. Her theatre credits include Mavis in the UK tour of Stepping Out, Speakeasy, Firedance, Firedance Reignite and the original Broadway cast and international tours of Burn the Floor.

Grant Almirall is no stranger to the role of Don Lockwood, having previously starred in the show in several international tours. His further theatre credits include the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, Ken in Dalliances, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Boys in the Photograph, CATS, Chicago, Hairspray and RENT.

Nicole-Lily Baisden's theatre credits include the role of Dale Tremont in the UK tour of Top Hat, Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street at Sadler's Wells and on tour, Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes at the Barbican, Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, both in the West End and the UK and International tour, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre.

Matthew Maddison returns to the role of Cosmo Brown, having toured China with the production. His further theatre credits include Hello, Dolly!, A Christmas Carol and South Pacific.

Wendi Peters is best known for her role as the iconic Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV's Coronation Street, as well as series regular Cook Jenkins in CBBC's Hetty Feather. Alongside her screen work, her many stage credits include Mother Superior in the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act the Musical, Diane in the European premiere of You Are Here at the Southwark Playhouse, Madame Latour in the National Tour of John Cleese's Bang Bang, Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre, and national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, Quartet, Oh, What A Lovely War! and Rutherford & Son.

About the Show

Journey back to the glamour of Hollywood in the roaring 20's with high-energy choreography and sumptuous set designs (including over 14,000 litres of water on stage), combined with all the romance and wit of one of the world's best-loved films.

Beautiful, charismatic, and very much in love (if you believe what you read in the press), Hollywood's golden couple, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont have the world at their feet. But when 'talkies' start to replace silent movies, and an aspiring actress is drafted in to save the day, life as they know it is turned upside down.

Singin' in the Rain features the glorious MGM score including Good Morning, Make 'em Laugh and the legendary Singin' in the Rain.

Singin' in the Rain is Directed by Jonathan Church with Choreography by Andrew Wright, Additional Choreography by Jayne Elster, Set and Costume Design by Simon Higlett, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Gareth Owen, Video Design by Ian Galloway, Musical Supervision by Robert Scott and Orchestrations by Larry Blank. In addition, the full creative team includes Associate Director Brendan Cull, Associate Choreographer Kelly Ewins, Associate Costume Designer Karen Large, Original Fight Direction by Malcolm Ranson and Casting Director Olivia Laydon for Jill Green casting.

Singin' in the Rain features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed and is performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International. Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Film, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc. Music Published by EMI, all rights administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC (Original Movie Choreography by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen). Produced by agreement With Maurice Rosenfield, Lois F. Rosenfield and Cindy Pritzker, Inc.

Performances run at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 23 - Sat 27 Mar 2027.

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