MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL to Play Milton Keynes Theatre

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The first UK & Ireland tour of Mrs. Doubtfire will tour throughout the UK and Ireland, coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 8 - Sun 27 Jun 2027. The UK and Ireland tour of Mrs. Doubtfire stars Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard following his acclaimed performances in the West End.

Gabriel is joined by Kara Lily Hayworth as Miranda Hillard, Aaliya Mai as Lydia Hillard, Ryan Pidgen as Frank Hillard, Jairus McClanahan as Andre Mayem, James Darch as Stuart Dunmire, Samuelle Durojaiye as Wanda Sellner, Carl Patrick as Mr Jolly/Judge, Kiera Haynes as Janet Lundy and Rhianne Alleyne as Flamenco Singer. Adam Colbeck-Dunn is the Alternate Daniel Hillard and will perform at certain performances.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Charlie Banks, Alexander Beaumont, Joshua Miles and Dexter Pulling who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Santi Cohen, Harly Gill, Mila Isaacs and Hattie Leddington Wright who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

The cast is completed by Zac Adlam, Rhona Butler, Joshua Clayton, Abigail Eustis, Amy Louise Everett, Austin Garrett, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Nicholas Leon Jones, D'Mia Lindsay-Walker, Jordan Livesey, Michael Nelson, Lucy May Pollard, Paulo Teixeira, and Natalie Thorn.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

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