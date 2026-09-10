BALLET SHOES to Play Milton Keynes Theatre

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The National Theatre's acclaimed production of Ballet Shoes by Noel Streatfeild, adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver and directed by Katy Rudd will begin a major tour of the UK in August 2027, coming to Milton Keynes Theatre Tue 18 Jan – Sat 22 Jan 2028. Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will make his debut in a National Theatre production playing Great Uncle Matthew and Fidolia.

This five star reimagining of Noel Streatfeild's beloved novel breathes fresh life into the classic story, while staying true to its heart. In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and discovering who they want to be. Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their new guardians and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions: but in a world that wasn't built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Actor Anton Du Beke said, 'I took my family to see Ballet Shoes at The National Theatre, and I completely fell in love with the show. It was such a beautiful, joyful production, and when I was given the opportunity to be part of it, I jumped at the chance. I couldn't wait to step into that world and be a part of the magic. It gives me an exciting opportunity to test myself further as an actor - and dance and family are at the core, the two most important things to me.'

Chris Harper said, 'I am overjoyed to be working with The National Theatre again, and especially thrilled to work with Katy Rudd, whose acclaimed production of Ballet Shoes is an absolute delight. Audiences are in for a huge treat with Anton Du Beke, who will be joining us as Great Uncle Matthew and Fidolia. I can't wait to share this production with audiences across the UK for the adventure of a lifetime.'

Director Katy Rudd, who recently directed the acclaimed production of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and will be directing Emma Thompson's brand-new musical adaptation of Nanny McPhee in the West End added:

'After two successful runs at The National Theatre, I am excited to share Ballet Shoes with an even bigger audience as it embarks on its first tour of the UK. Ballet Shoes is a much-loved story written by Noel Streatfeild about three young, orphaned girls who, despite the odds, learn to pursue their individual passions, build their futures and do it for themselves. A revolutionary idea in the 1930s when the book first appeared and still very potent today.

I love this story because it shows us the transformational power of the arts to change lives. The arts help us to work out who we are, find empathy and community with others and build resilience to overcome the obstacles in our way. These ideas are central to the children in this story - and – importantly, to young people up and down our country today. I can't wait for people to experience Kendall Feaver's gorgeous adaptation of Ballet Shoes; it has something for everyone. It is an uplifting and magical family show. It will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with the theatre.'

Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, Kate Varah commented, 'We are thrilled to be touring the UK next year with our hit stage adaptation of Ballet Shoes in a co-production with Chris Harper Productions, following two hugely successful runs at The National Theatre in 2024 and 2025. To have Anton Du Beke take on the role of Great Uncle Matthew and Fidolia, swapping Strictly ballroom for the world of Ballet Shoes is glorious. Anton is perfectly placed to bring his warmth, charm and adventurous spirit to this radiant, life-affirming production. Adapted by Kendall Feaver from Noel Streatfeild's adored 1930s novel and directed by Katy Rudd, audiences across the country of all ages will be enchanted by their heart-warming production.'

CEO of Raymond James Wealth Management Group Limited, Kim Jenson said, 'We're delighted to support The National Theatre's Ballet Shoes tour as its Financial Wellbeing Partner. The enduring appeal of this much-loved story lies in its celebration of individuality. Pauline, Petrova and Posy each imagine a different future, and the story honours their unique ambitions while keeping family at its heart. That's a sentiment we understand well. Every day, we support people and their families through important life stages, helping them plan for the future in a way that reflects their individual circumstances. As Ballet Shoes tours communities across the UK, we're proud to support the wellbeing of the talented people behind the production and help bring this inspiring story to audiences nationwide.'

Director Katy Rudd is joined on the creative team by set designer Frankie Bradshaw, Costume Designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher and the casting director is Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG.

Anton Du Beke will be performing the role of Great Uncle Matthew and Fidolia during specific performances at select venues. Further casting to be announced. For further info visit BalletShoesOnStage.com.

The production will be working with Frozen Light, an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating multi-sensory theatre for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities at select venues on the tour. Access performances and family ticket rates will be available across the tour.

The National Theatre production of Ballet Shoes played to sold-out houses in the Olivier theatre in London in 2024 and 2025. Chris Harper Productions and The National Theatre present The National Theatre production of Ballet Shoes on tour.

Tickets are available on ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

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