Cast Set For New UK Tour of Anne-Marie Casey's New Stage Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for Anne-Marie Casey's new stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's much loved classic novel Little Women - starring Belinda Lang best known for her roles in Sister Boniface Mysteries and 2point4 Children (Aunt March), Foyles War's Honeysuckle Weeks (Marmee), Call the Midwife's Jack Ashton (Brooke and Bhaer) and, The Great's Grace Molony (Jo).

Completing the company are Cillian Lenaghan (Laurie), Jade Kennedy (Meg), Catherine Chalk (Beth), Imogen Elliott (Amy).

Directed by Loveday Ingram, Little Women opens at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry on 19 March, before playing Grand Theatre, Blackpool 25-29 March and then touring to a further 10 venues across the UK and concluding its run at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 June.

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women was an immediate critical and commercial success. The book was inspired by Alcott's experiences growing up and is one of the best loved novels of all time.

Experience the enduring journey of the March sisters - tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy, as they as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition and follow them as they progress into womanhood.

Still as relevant today Little Women is a celebration of women proving that women can be heroes of their own story, can be bold, persistent, self-assured to stand strong in who they are, and what they desire for themselves in their present and future.

Anne-Marie Casey's masterful new adaptation of the classic story offers a captivating rendition of Little Women that breathes new life into a cherished classic.

The recent success of the Greta Gerwig film, the nostalgia of the classic book, combined with a beautiful adaptation provides an exciting theatrical experience guaranteed to be a night (or afternoon!) filled with laughter, tears, and a heart-warming lifting of the spirits.

Anne-Marie Casey's play adaptations include Wuthering Heights – adapted from the novel by Emily Brontë and Tess – the circus adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel. For television, her credits include Miss Haversham, The Shockers, The Story of Lucy Gault – adapted from the novel by William Trevor, Wild Irish Girl, The Master

Tour Dates

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

19-22 March

Box Office: 024 7655 3055 / https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

25-29 March

Box Office: 01253 290190 / https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

1 - 5 April

Box Office: 0131 529 6005 / www.capitaltheatres.com

Lowry, Salford

8 - 12 April

Box Office: 0161 876 2000 / https://thelowry.com/whats-on

Malvern Festival Theatre

15 - 19 April

Box Office: 01684 892277 / https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

22 - 26 April

Box Office: 01323 412000 / https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/whats-on

New Theatre, Cardiff

29 April - 03 May

Box Office: Office: 0343 310 0041 / https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

6 - 10 May

Box Office: 0114 249 6000 / https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

His Majesty Theatre, Aberdeen

13 - 17 May

Box Office: 01224641122 / https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Birmingham

20 - 24 May

Box Office: 0121 236 4455 / https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/

Richmond Theatre, London

3 - 7 June

Box Office: https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House, Leeds

10 - 14 June

Box Office: 0113 243 0808 / https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/

Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth

17 - 21 June

Box Office: 01752 668282 / https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/

Comments