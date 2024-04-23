Cast Set For METAMORPHOSES at The Cockpit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for Jimmy J's genre-bending adaptation of Ovid's 1st century poem coming to The Cockpit from 16th May - 1st June 2024, reclaiming the transgender narratives that underpin so much of Greco-Roman mythology. Metamorphoses radically restores this ancient text, reflecting on the shared struggles and joyous protests of the trans community.

Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle

Katherine Payne

Macy-Jacob Seelochan

Jeanne is an Irish actor newly based in London. Most recently performing in the Irish Premiere of SUZY STORCK. Jeanne appeared in THE CROWS WAY for which they won best performer at Dublin Fringe Festival 2023. Other recent credits include filming a main role in the TV Series CLEAN SWEEP, Grace in AN OCTOROON directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike, Hana in the television series NORTH SEA CONNECTION and the lead role of Rosa in the feature HOLY ISLAND, directed by Robert Manson

Macy-Jacob Seelochan is an actor & creator who trained at The Royal Central School. Originally from Nottingham, MJ's recent stage credits include AS YOU LIKE IT (Shakespeare's Globe), Galatea (Wildworks/ Marlborough prods), GROOVE (Outbox/ Shoreditch Town Hall) & DON'T SMOKE IN BED (Vaults Festival). Recent screen credits include SHADOW & BONE (Netflix), PLAGGY BAG (BFI/Opt8) & A CASTING ROOM (Self-Produced). MJ was The Nottingham Playhouse Associate Artist 2022.

Kathrine Payne is an actor & theatre-maker from Stockport, who trained at LAMDA. Since graduating in 2022, they have performed with The National Theatre, New Diorama Theatre & Nottingham Playhouse. Kathrine makes solo devised work (PLEWDS, Camden People's Theatre) and is part of queer theatre collective SWEET BEEF, a Pleasance Associate Artist company (I HATE IT HERE: A CRYING SHAME). They are also a cabaret performer at queer nights such as Duckie and Riposte.

With Movement Direction by renowned drag performer Wet Mess (London Grammar dir. Dave Bullivant, Will Young dir. Wiz, Wolf Alice dir. Jordan Hemingway, Sons of Raphael dir. Wiz, Gabrielle Aplin dir. Charlotte Rutherford, Yonaka dir. Ali Kurr, Agua Roja dir. Robin & Cako, Trouble Wanted dir. Lydia Garnett, Spaces dir. James Murray)

Metamorphoses rips and remixes Ovid's primal text to create a kaleidoscopic mish-mash of a show that is at turns horrific, hilarious and utterly beautiful. The play consists of scenes based on the deeply influential classic myths from the source text. Each depicts a specific element of the multi-faceted queer experience and uses acts of subversion & transformation to present contemporary gender-queer stories & philosophy in an accessible way.

'A voyeurist is ripped apart by their own hounds.

A woman looks at her reflection and sees a beast staring back at her.

A wedding erupts into brutality.'

Tickets and more info available here: www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/metamorphoses

(£13 standard, £11 concession, £21 pay-it-forward)

Thursday 16 and Friday 17 May: 7:30pm (Previews)

Saturday 18, Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 May and Tuesday 28 May to Saturday 1 June: 7:30pm

Plus matinees on 21, 23, 28, 30 May and 1 June: 2:30pm