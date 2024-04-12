Cast Set For MARIE CURIE at Charing Cross

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers have announced the cast for the English language premiere of major new musical Marie Curie, with Book & Lyrics by Seeun Choun, Music by Jongyoon Choi, Directed by Sarah Meadows, at London’s Charing Cross Theatre.

Ailsa Davidson (Marie Curie) can be seen as Veronica Sawyer in the Heathers the Musical pro-shot film (Amazon Prime). Other roles include Lucy Westenra in Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning (National Theatre of Scotland), Grease (UK tour), Our House (Union Theatre). On TV she is in Halo Series 2 on Paramount+.

Chrissie Bhima (Anne Kowalska) was recently seen as Melanie in The Witches (National Theatre). Other roles include Sandy Cheeks in Spongebob the Musical (UK tour), Candy in Whistle Down the Wind (Watermill), Avatar in Lift (Southwark Playhouse).

Thomas Josling (Pierre Curie) was Tom Double-Budget in Scandaltown (Lyric Hammersmith), Dennis Wicksteed in Habeas Corpus (Menier Chocolate Factory). He was George in Sunday in the Park with George (NYMT at The Other Palace) and can be seen on TV as Adam in Masters of the Air (Apple TV+) and Theo in Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM).

Richard Meek (Ruben Dupont) recently played Brad Majors and was cover Frank-n-Furter, in The Rocky Horror Show 50th Anniversary World Tour. Other roles include Corny Collins in Hairpsray (UK tour), Rooster in Annie (UK tour) Trevor Graydon in Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK tour) and Leo Bloom in The Producers (International Tour).

The ensemble cast features: Christopher Killik - Mary Sunshine in Chicago, Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Dean Makowski-Clayton - Making A Murderer : The Musical, Ordinary Days, Rio Maye - Carmen Diaz in Fame, Yujin Park - a recent graduate of Arts Educational making his professional debut, Isabel Snaas - most recently in Guys & Dolls (Bridge Theatre) and Frozen (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Maya Kristal Tenenbaum - was Julia in The Band’s Visit (Donmar Warehouse), and Lucy Young - recently appeared in Newsies (Troubador, Wembley) and White Christmas (Sheffield Crucible).

Marie Sklodowska Curie. Physicist. Pioneer. Parent. As she arrives from her native home in Poland to study at Sorbonne University in Paris, young Marie Sklodowska is certain she can make a name for herself and change the course of science. She discovers radium, a new chemical element, with her husband Pierre Curie, and she’s lauded with the Nobel Prize.

But she is faced with an overwhelming moral dilemma. As Marie discovers the lifesaving potential of radium to cure cancer, factory workers handling the glowing substance are succumbing to the insidious grip of radium poisoning.

As a woman with society against her, can she wrestle with both the potential and danger of her discovery – and what is she if radium’s dangers overshadow its possibilities?

A story of life and death, Marie Curie has already captivated audiences in Korea and Japan with its sweeping score and story and is now brought to London audiences for the first time in a stirring original production directed by Sarah Meadows (Ride).

Marie Curie premiered in South Korea in 2020 at the Chungmu Art Center and recorded a rating of 9.8 (out of 10). A live performance was then broadcast, watched by 790,000 people. The show returned to Hongik Art Center Grand Theater, winning the Grand Prize, Best Book, Best Music, Best Director, and Best Producer at the 5th Korea Musical Awards. In 2023/24 Marie Curie opened its third season touring to six cities across South Korea. In Korea it was acclaimed for its cinematic quality and proved incredibly popular - watched in theatres by a cumulative total of 100,000 people.

Creative team includes:

Producers: Byungwon Kang & LIVE corp.

Book & Lyrics: Seeun Choun

Music: Jongyoon Choi

Director: Sarah Meadows

English Book Adaptation: Tom Ramsay

English Lyrics Adaptation: Emma Fraser

Literal Translation: Ahreumbi Rew

Musical Director: Emma Fraser

Associate Director: Olivia Munk

Set & Costume Designer: Rose Montgomery

Lighting Designer: Prema Mehta

Choreographer: Joanna Goodwin

Costume Supervisor: Evelien van Camp

Sound Designer: Andrew Johnson

Casting Director: Jane Deitch

Production Manager: James Anderton

General Management: Ollie Hancock & Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment