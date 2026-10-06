Cast Set For JULIUS CAESAR at Shakespeare's Globe

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Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and creative team of Julius Caesar, running from 6 November 2026 – 14 February 2027, directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins (Ghosts, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse). Joe returns to direct Shakespeare's brutal and timely tale of friendship, betrayal and political violence, staged for the first time ever in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

The cast will comprise Kate Duchêne as Julius Caesar/Soothsayer/Octavius Caesar, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Brutus, Adam Gillen as Mark Antony, and Natey Jones as Cassius.

Director Joe Hill-Gibbins said: 'I'm so excited to bring this timely story, performed by a company of four incredible actors, to audiences in the Wanamaker this winter. Reviving a classic play in front of a contemporary audience creates a kind of time machine, which allows us to pull the past into the present and for our present to inhabit the past. I can't wait for the spirits of Julius Caesar, Mark Antony, Cassius and Brutus to rise and possess the atmospheric and intimate Wannamaker theatre this winter'.

Julius Caesar's Associate Director is Lucy Wray, Candlelight Designer is Charles Balfour, Co-Composers are Zands Duggan and Louise Anna Duggan, Rosanna Vize is Designer, with Joana Nastari as Movement and Intimacy Director.

Julius Caesar was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe.

Cast Biographies:

Kate Duchêne is Julius Caesar/Soothsayer/Octavius Caesar. Kate Duchêne previously worked at Shakespeare's Globe on Henry VIII. Other theatre credits include: Quartet in Autumn (Arcola); Land of the Living, Hedda Gabler, Everyman, Iphigenia at Aulis, Women of Troy, Attempts on Her Life, A Woman Killed with Kindness, Waves, Hansel and Gretel, Beauty and the Beast (National Theatre); The Cherry Orchard (Young Vic); Henry V, Watch on the Rhine (Donmar Warehouse); The Country Wife, The Cherry Orchard, The Herbal Bed, The Rivals, Murder in the Cathedral, The Merchant of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Forbidden Zone (Amsterdam/Salzburg/Barbican Theatre), Iphigenia At Aulis (Abbey Theatre, Dublin); Suzy Storck (Gate Theatre); The Confessions (international); The Trial of Ubu (Hampstead Theatre); The Sugar Syndrome (Royal Court Upstairs). Television credits include: Doctors, Casualty, New Blood (BBC TV); Cursed (Netflix); Foyle's War; Afterlife (series regular); The Worst Witch (series regular); Midsomer Murders (ITV). Film credits include: Roxanne and An Education. Radio credits include: Cabin Pressure; Holding Back the Tide (three series); Stephen Fry's Edwardian Secrets and Stephen Fry's Secrets of the Elizabethans.

Caoilfhionn Dunne is Brutus. Theatre credits include: A Small and Quiet Light (Orange Tree and Minerva Theatre), The Crucible (The Yard Theatre), Dear Elizabeth and Suzy Storck (Gate Theatre), Katie Roche and King Lear (Abbey Theatre), Wild (Hampstead Theatre), Fathers and Sons and The Night Alive (Donmar Warehouse), The Veil and Our Country's Good (National Theatre), Macbeth (Siren Productions). Television credits include: How to Get to Heaven From Belfast (Netflix), Doctor Who (BBC), A Thousand Blows (Disney+), Andor (Disney+), Industry (HBO), Ghosts (BBC One), Chernobyl (HBO), LOVE/HATE (RTE). Film credits include: Saint Maud (Escape Plan Productions), In View (Underground Studios), Wrath of the Titans (Warner Bros Studios), Walls (Misha Films).

Adam Gillen is Mark Antony. Theatre credits include: How The Other Half Loves (Old Vic); Cabaret, Killer Joe (West End); I, Joan, Henry VIII, Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare's Globe); Radio (Arcola); Amadeus, The Five Wives of Maurice Pinder (National Theatre); Wendy & Peter Pan (RSC); Lee Harvey Oswald (Finborough); The School for Scandal (Barbican); For King and Country (UK tour); A Taste of Honey (Royal Exchange, Manchester); The Good Soul of Szechuan (Young Vic). Television credits include: Criminal Record, Boat Story, The Rubbish World of Dave Spud, Benidorm, Miss Wright, Prisoners' Wives, Fresh Meat, This Is Jinsy, The Gemma Factor, The Sarah Jane Adventures. Film credits include: Vita & Virginia, We Are the Freaks.

Natey Jones is Cassius. Theatre credits include: Pressure (Brixton House); The Harder They Come (Stratford East); Titus Andronicus (RSC & Hampstead Theatre); The Grapes of Wrath (National Theatre); The Harder They Come (The Public Theatre, New York); Mlima's Tale (Kiln Theatre); Rockets and Blue Lights (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre, West End); Small Island (National Theatre); Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre, West End); Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical (Lyric Theatre, West End); Doctor Faustus, Don Quixote and The Alchemist (RSC). TV credits include: Father Brown, Waffle the Wonder Dog, Casualty and Doctors. Film credits include: Pretty Red Dress and Together.

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