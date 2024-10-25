Cast Set For HOMO ALONE at The Other Palace Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of The Other Palace Studio's Christmas show, Homo Alone has been announced! Leading this parody in the role of the one and only Kevin McCallister is Elliott Evans, who wowed audiences last year at the Turbine Theatre as the starring role in the superhero musical Eugenius!

The rest of the cast will be playing dual roles with two time Off West End award winner Allie Dart (Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch) as Kate/Harry, Jack North (Titanic) as Peter/Marv and Steph Asamoah (Noughts and Crosses) as Buzz/Francois.

KEVIN!!!! Enroute to gay Paris, Kevin's parents realise they've left their bébé at home… alone!

After making the most of having the house to himself, Kevin realises his Christmas wish to make his family disappear might not be as great as it sounds. Especially when two bumbling burglars plan to take all they can from Kevin… and then rob the house. So, it's paint cans and hot knobs at the ready!

A parody like no other! You can be too old for a lot of things, but you're never too old for this naughty Christmas extravaganza, you filthy animals!

The production follows several years of successful Studio Christmas shows including Ghosted: Another F**king Christmas Carol and A Very Very Bad Cinderella which was last years' Christmas offering. Now, writers Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street, I'd Do Anything), and Bobby Delaney (Zog and the Flying Doctors; As You Like It), are back with Homo Alone which will play from 29 November 2024 until 5 January 2025.

Jodie's last festive show, A Very, Very Bad Cinderella, has not only been the best-selling Christmas show at The Other Palace Studio, it also received rave reviews. With West End Best Friend saying, “…this is definitely not one to miss!”, and “I came out at the end with a great big grin on my face” from What'sOnStage.

Homo Alone is written by Jodie Prenger and Bobby Delaney, directed by Alex Jackson, choreography by Dale White, set & costume design by Louie Whitemore, musical editor is Alex Bourne with musical direction by Lauren Hopkinson.

Comments