Cast Set For GOLDIE FROCKS AND THE BEAR MITZVAH Panto

Casting has been announced for GOLDIE FROCKS AND THE BEAR MITZVAH pantomime, set for open this December. JW3's pantomime is a brand-new tradition for London's vibrant Jewish community and everyone in NW3, playing Sunday 8 December 2024 - Sunday 5 January 2025 (press night Tuesday 10 December 2024 at 7pm)!

Returning as the Dame in her second JW3 Panto season is audience favourite Debbie Chazen as a hilarious Mama Bear!

Debbie says: "I am beyond thrilled and positively exCUBerant to be coming out of hibernation and returning to JW3 to play Mama Bear. I hope it won't be a GRIZZLY experience for anyone and that the ROAR-ness of my performance might give you PAWS for thought. This year's panto will be the POLAR opposite of last year's, inFUR from that what you will! I am so looking forward to PANDA-ing to my audience's every need, so ready, sTEDDY, let's gooooo!"

Joining 'Dame' Debbie is Divergent Talent Group's Heloise Lowenthal who will play the cheeky young rebel Goldie 'Frocks' Lockshen; acclaimed clown and performance artist Frankie Thompson becomes the cuddly Baby Bear; 5* FunnyWomen comedian Chiara Goldsmith is the villainous Calvin Brine; and the East-End veteran, magician and ventriloquist Ian Saville is the perfect Morris Bloom, the Spirit of Old East End!

Goldie Frocks has been trapped in the workshop of the evil fashion designer Calvin Brine for all her young life. Goldie always helps everyone, and unbeknownst to all, the talented Goldie is destined to create her own breathtaking fashion designs! Wicked Brine has a dastardly plan to take London's Fashion world by storm - and wants eternal youth to succeed! So, he is after a fur coat made from a Baby Bear to get his wish! Meanwhile in the happy big top at Piccalilli Circus, ringleader Mama Behr is getting ready for her cuddly, 13-year-old, Baby Behr's Bear Mitzvah! Cold-hearted Calvin sends Goldie to snatch Baby Behr!

Everyone is welcome to join in the Mitzvah (Party!), as once again JW3 brings a brand new, traditional Jewish Pantomime to Panto Land in NW3 - GOLDIE FROCKS and the BEAR MITZVAH!

In 2023 JW3 and Plotnek Productions made history producing the first ever Jewish Pantomime, Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, breaking box office records with a sellout festive season, award nominations and 5* reviews! The new tradition of Jewish Pantomime was established and welcomed into the traditional world of Pantomime!

The dream team join forces once again, to bring the brand-new Jewish fairytale GOLDIE FROCKS and the BEAR MITZVAH! to life. Playwright and comedy writer Nick Cassenbaum, director Abigail Anderson, musical director Josh Middleton and producer Becky Plotnek of Plotnek Productions will be bringing their Panto magic to JW3.

Nick Cassenbaum says: "I am so excited to bring this new Panto to JW3. We set the tone last year, but this year is going to be even more silly, even more Jewish and a lot of magic! We have lots of surprises up our sleeves, to bring this riotous rag trade, circus cheer, mitzvah magic pantomime to you all!"

William Galinsky, JW3's Director of Programming says: "I was overjoyed by the reception to Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, JW3's first pantomime in 2023, bringing much-needed light and joy to families. Our creative dream team return this year, and I'm confident that the JW3 panto is set to become the latest family tradition. Goldie Frocks and the Bear Mitzvah will be full of the best jokes, slapstick and live music, getting the mixture of Panto and Jewish theatre tradition... just right!" This year, the first day of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Light, falls on the 25 December - another major festive day Christmas Day - so what could be more perfect than a 2pm matinee performance of GOLDIE FROCKS and the BEAR MITZVAH at JW3, for ALL to celebrate and join in with traditions and festivities!

