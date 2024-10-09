Cast Set For EXPENDABLE at the Royal Court

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royal Court Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Emteaz Hussain’s Expendable directed by Esther Richardson. The cast includes Maya Bartley O’Dea as Jade Steel, Avita Jay as Zara, Lena Kaur as Yasmin, Gurjeet Singh as Raheel and Humera Syed as Sofia.

Expendable will run at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 21 November - Saturday 21 December 2024 with press night on Wednesday 27 November.

“People kept saying there’s no smoke without fire, but it’s not our fire is it khala? It’s like we’re just choking on all the fumes…”

Between the 1990s and 2010s hundreds of young girls were sexually exploited in northern towns by gangs of predatory men.

Two sisters grapple with the impact on their community as the men around them are embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.

Giving voice to the often-overlooked experiences of British Pakistani women, Expendabledelves into the shortcomings of our national institutions - law enforcement, politicians and the media.

Expendable is designed by Natasha Jenkins, with dramaturgy by Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Arun Ghosh and the casting director is Nadine Rennie CDG.

Expendable is the recipient of The Clare McIntyre Bursary.

