Cast Set For CATS at Milton Keynes Theatre

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Following its summer season in London, the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation, CATS will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour presented by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals.

Acclaimed West End performer Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) will play the iconic role of 'Grizabella' at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 1 Jun – Sat 5 Jun, 2027. Directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie, the tour opens at Plymouth Theatre Royal in October, 2026.

Alice Fearn's theatre credits include: Kimberly Akimbo (Hampstead Theatre); Wicked (West End); Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre, London); Dear Evan Hansen (UK Tour); Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre, London); Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre, London) and The Woman in White (Palace Theatre, London). Television includes: EastEnders and Tonight's The Night. Film includes: WICKED: Part One; Les Misérables; WICKED: For Good; Sweeney Todd; Alice in Wonderland; Clash of the Titans; Mamma Mia! and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Alice Fearn says of joining the company of CATS: 'Grizabella' is one of those roles I had on my 'dream' list. The chance to be a part of this huge CATS legacy and get the opportunity to sing one of the most iconic scores ever written is something I will cherish forever.'

'Memory' is one of musical theatre's defining songs. It won an Ivor Novello Award for Best Song, Musically and Lyrically in 1982, and the original West End 'Grizabella', Elaine Paige had a top 10 UK chart hit with the song. Andrew Lloyd Webber's haunting musical masterpiece has been recorded by many other notable performers, including Barbra Streisand and Barry Manilow.

Alice Fearn will play 'Grizabella' at a number of venues across the tour. She shares the role with Louise Dearman (Wicked, Evita) and Rachael Wooding (CATS, We Will Rock You and Starlight Express).

Alice Fearn will play 'Grizabella' in: Llandudno, Venue Cymru; Glasgow, Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall; Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre; Sunderland, Empire Theatre; Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre; Oxford, New Theatre; Southampton, Mayflower Theatre; Bradford, Alhambra Theatre; Liverpool, Empire Theatre; Woking, Woking Theatre; Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre; Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre and Newcastle, Theatre Royal.

Louise Dearman's 'Grizabella' dates include: Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Birmingham, Hippodrome; Bristol, Hippodrome; Norwich, Theatre Royal and Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse.

Rachael Wooding appears as 'Grizabella' in Hull, New Theatre and Manchester, Palace Theatre. Please see venue dates below.

They join the previously announced UK and Ireland tour company, starring: Fin Adams (Alonzo), Kalisha Amaris (Old Deuteronomy), Carla Bertran (Electra and Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones / Gus), Grace Burrows (Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Diante Lodge (Macavity), Shona Mairi Masson (Swing), Owen McHugh (George), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfit (Coricopat), Dean Rickards (Swing), Nathan Rigg (Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum / Griddlebone), Laura Tyrer (Jennyanydots / Gumbie Cat), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Swing and Co-Dance Captain), and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

About CATS

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and with a legendary score by Andrew Lloyd Webber which inspired generations featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is a magical musical like no other.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 39 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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