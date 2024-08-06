Cast Set For Alan Ayckbourn's 90th Play SHOW & TELL at The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for Alan Ayckbourn's 90th play, which can be seen at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 5 September to 5 October. Directed by the author, Bill Champion, Paul Kemp, Frances Marshall, Richard Stacey and Olivia Woolhouse will perform Show & Tell.

Jack's planning a big party for his wife's birthday. He's pulling out all the stops and has booked a touring theatre company to perform in the main hall of the family home. The only problem is that Jack is getting a bit forgetful in his old age and can't remember all the details of the booking…

The Homelight Theatre Company is on its knees. They desperately need a well-paid gig and Jack's booking is very well paid. Pinning him down on the details has been tricky and something doesn't feel quite right.

Show & Tell is performed in the year in which the author turned 85, and is a celebration of theatre, a delightfully dark farce lifting the lid on the performances we act out on a daily basis.

Set and costume design is by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Tigger Johnson. The associate sound designer is Ernest Acquah, and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Show & Tell can be seen at the SJT from Thursday 5 September to Saturday 5 October. It then plays at The Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness on Windermere, from 8 to 12 October, and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from 15 to 26 October.

Tickets for the SJT are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

