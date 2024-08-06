News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Set For Alan Ayckbourn's 90th Play SHOW & TELL at The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Performances run from Thursday 5 September to Saturday 5 October.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
Casting has been announced for Alan Ayckbourn's 90th play, which can be seen at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 5 September to 5 October. Directed by the author, Bill Champion, Paul Kemp, Frances Marshall, Richard Stacey and Olivia Woolhouse will perform Show & Tell.

 

Jack's planning a big party for his wife's birthday. He's pulling out all the stops and has booked a touring theatre company to perform in the main hall of the family home. The only problem is that Jack is getting a bit forgetful in his old age and can't remember all the details of the booking…

 

The Homelight Theatre Company is on its knees. They desperately need a well-paid gig and Jack's booking is very well paid. Pinning him down on the details has been tricky and something doesn't feel quite right.

 

Show & Tell is performed in the year in which the author turned 85, and is a celebration of theatre, a delightfully dark farce lifting the lid on the performances we act out on a daily basis.

 

Set and costume design is by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Tigger Johnson. The associate sound designer is Ernest Acquah, and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

 

Show & Tell can be seen at the SJT from Thursday 5 September to Saturday 5 October. It then plays at The Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness on Windermere, from 8 to 12 October, and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from 15 to 26 October.

 

Tickets for the SJT are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com




