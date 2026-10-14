Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE PANTOMIME at Watford Palace

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Watford Palace Theatre has announced the full lead casting for this year's festive production of A Christmas Carol: The Pantomime. Performances will run Sunday 29th November 2026 – Sunday 3rd January 2027.

Terence Frisch (Call the Midwife, BBC; Last Night in Soho) returns as Dame Dilber for his fourteenth pantomime at Watford Palace Theatre, hot on the high heels of his sparkling performance in last year's Jack and the Beanstalk. Alongside him is Michael Lambourne (The Railway Children, York Theatre Royal; Jack and the Beanstalk, Harrogate Theatre) as Ebenezer Scrooge. They are joined by Anna Tolputt (Orlando, Longborough Festival Opera; A Small Light, Disney+) as Bob Scratchit; Nikita Johal (The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre; Broken Wings, Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Kathleen Turnip, Freda Scrooge and Fezziwig; Philippa Carson (The Reckoning, ITV; Trying, Apple TV+) as Boz Scratchit; and Lakesha Cammock (The Tempest, Orange Tree Theatre; The Hundred and One Dalmatians, Birmingham Rep), who returns to Watford Palace Theatre as JakeBob Marley

This distinctive reimagining of Dickens' festive classic sees Watford's resident Dame perform all of the Ghosts of Christmas, guiding the grumpiest Watfordian in town, Ebenezer Scrooge, on a whirlwind journey through past, present and future. The production blends pop hits, big vocals and family-friendly mayhem, as Dame Dilber, Bob Scratchit and the wider Watford community bring the sparkle, while JakeBob Marley returns with a warning Scrooge cannot ignore. With their help, Scrooge is swept into a world of festive chaos, surprises and larger-than-life characters.

A Christmas Carol: The Pantomime is written by Steve Marmion, CEO and Director of Programming at Watford Palace Theatre, a pantomime pioneer and former Artistic Director of Soho Theatre, with more than 20 years' experience creating bold, accessible theatre and championing untold stories.

The production is directed by Associate Director James Williams, who continues with the venue's festive tradition with a focus on community engagement and youth-led creativity. His credits include SpongeBob the Musical: Youth Edition, James and the Giant Peach, Abi's House Party and Everybody's Talking About Jamie:Teen Edition, alongside more than 30 productions with young people.

Watford Palace Theatre has simplified its pantomime ticket pricing this year, with all seats priced at just £20 when booked by 31 October, rising to £25 from 1 November until the end of the run. The new flat-rate pricing replaces the traditional system of different prices for different seats.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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