Cast Set For 1984 at Hackney Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pure Expression has announced the cast for 1984 at Hackney Town Hall, running from 1 October to 22 December, with press night on 17 October at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

Dominic Carter will be playing O'Brien, fresh from his run as Molloy in Boys from the Black Stuff at The National Theatre and whose significant roles include playing Janos Slynt (Commander of the City Watch) in HBO's Game Of Thrones and in Netflix's The Irregulars.

Joe Anderson will be playing Winston, known for his roles in Twilight: Breaking Dawn, The Crazies and The Grey (opposite Liam Neeson) and marks the first time he has been onstage since 2005 where he performed at Chichester Festival Theatre's productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Master and Margarita before pursuing film and television.

Neetika Knight will be playing Julia, a recent graduate from Mountview she has previously trodden the boards in Desert Poet at the Cockpit Theatre with the National Youth Theatre, with this her longest run to date thus far.

Jack Reardon, the director of 1984 at Hackney Town Hall, said: “The cast assembled are truly extraordinary. It is testament to our casting director Fran Cattaneo. Each person has brought such unique insights and flavour to their characters. Dominic Carter's wealth of experience on stage and screen has made him both a formidable O'Brien and invaluable rehearsal room leader. Joe Anderson's years of experience on screen is incredibly captured in this production given the utilisation of live cameras and his experience has evolved the production with innovative ideas. Neetika Knight is a generational talent. Her natural presence on stage and instinctive response to the work has been awe inspiring. Together, we have created an extraordinary principle cast, supported by the extraordinary ensemble cast. Everyone plays an essential role in creating this one of a kind production of 1984.”

Adam Taub, the executive producer of Pure Expression, said: “I am so excited at the talent of the creative team we have brought together for this new production, and the standard of this cast is just the cherry on top.. It is a brand new team and the show is being completely reimagined with astonishing AV, lighting set and sound design - Hackney Town Hall remains the perfect venue for the Ministry of Truth and I can't wait to see it come alive.”

Mark Kitto will feature as the understudy for O'Brien, Michael James as the understudy to Winston and Zara Gabbidon as the understudy for Julia - with all featuring as ensemble members. Molly-Rose Treves and Jamal Renaldo complete the cast as ensemble swings with music from Ciara Laste and Madison Grace.

The 12 week run will be directed by Jack Reardon using a script adapted from George Orwell's novel by Adam Taub. It is returning after their sell out first run, multiple 4 and 5 star reviews and Partnership of the Year nomination from the Museum and Heritage Awards.

Comments