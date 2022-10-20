Cast Of TARTUFFE Get Cooking With Birmingham's Michelin-starred Aktar Islam

Cast members from Birmingham Rep's production of Tartuffe took time out from performances to head to Aston's own Michelin-Starred Chef, Aktar Islam's Opheem to learn how to make one of his famous dishes.

A big Birmingham comedy, Tartuffe is full of spice and character - much like Aktar's award-winning dishes at the acclaimed Opheem.

Stars of the production, Natalia Campbell, Riad Richie and Paige Round joined Aktar Islam and chef de partie Ben Wright to create his renowned dish of Aloo Tuk.

Aktar said; "It was a real pleasure to welcome the cast of Tartuffe into the Opheem kitchen. Whilst maybe not quite ready for service just yet, their theatrical flair brought new layers to creating one of our most beloved dishes."

Tartuffe is directed by Birmingham born Rep Associate Director, Iqbal Khan (Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony). This new version of Molière's classic transfers the action to modern-day Birmingham, telling the story of a charismatic conman with the gift of the gab.

This wickedly funny Brummie comedy about faith, family and #fakingit is adapted by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers, Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto, who wrote The American Office, Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No.42, Citizen Khan.

Opheem by Aktar Islam pushes the boundaries with Indian flavours with cooking techniques from all over the world, traditional, and modern. Service is open Wednesday through Saturday.

Tartuffe runs at Birmingham Rep from Fri 14 Oct - Sat 5 Nov. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*

Tartuffe is produced by Birmingham Rep, originally produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.