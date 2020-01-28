Cast Changes Announced For Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK At The Fortune Theatre

PW Productions have announced cast changes for Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK at The Fortune Theatre from Tuesday 28 January 2020 the show will star Terence Wilton as 'Arthur Kipps' and Max Hutchinson as 'The Actor'.

Having previously played the role of 'Arthur Kipps' at the Fortune Theatre in 2017, Terence Wilton returns to the show this year. His other West End credits include "Never So Good" at The National Theatre, "Treatment" at the Donmar and "War Music" and "Antony and Cleopatra" at the Old Vic. Terence has also performed "The Taming of the Shrew" at the Royal Shakespeare Company among many other productions with the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon, London and on tour. His television credits include BBC One's "The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries" and "Doctor Who" and ITV's "The Forsyte Saga".

Max Hutchinson's recent theatre credits include "The 39 Steps" at the Barn Theatre and Theatre Royal Windsor, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" and "The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith" at Jermyn Street Theatre, and the UK Tour of "Murder On The Nile". He has also appeared in the films "Dream Horse" and "Downton Abbey".

In June 2019 THE WOMAN IN BLACK celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. The borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins creep.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tickets: Prices are from £21.50 to £57.50 (Premium Seats are also available)

Box Office: 0844 871 7626*

Currently booking until March 2021

www.thewomaninblack.com





